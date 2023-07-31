Network Manager

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post in the ICT Department.

Duties and Responsibilities

Managing Designing and configurations of new network solutions and improving the efficiency of current networks

Managing scalable networks according to Institution specifications and needs.

Leading a team of network administrators and engineers, providing guidance, coaching, and performance feedback.

Managing University networking projects

Managing the network-related budget, ensuring cost-effectiveness in network operations and resource allocation.

Keeping abreast of the latest trends, technologies, and best practices in networking to make informed decisions and ensure the network remains up-to-date and secure.

Collaborating with network equipment and service providers to negotiate contracts, resolve issues, and ensure the delivery of high-quality services and products.

Ensuaring availability of internet service to University stakeholders always.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Information Systems, Computer Science, Telecoms, or a related degree.

Masters degree is an added advantage.

Minimum of 6 years working experience at a supervisory role in networking section.

Traceable experience working in a Metropolitan area network environment.

Ability to think through problems and visualize solutions.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)