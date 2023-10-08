Network Performance Engineer (Harare)
Job Description
NetOne Cellular (Private) Limited seeks to recruit a highly motivated, outstanding and results oriented individual to fill the above mentioned position.
The Incumbent shall be responsible to the Network Performance Specialist.
To provide strategic and operational leadership in operating and maintaining a reliable and resilient wireless network and to provide optimal service to customers, safely, timely and cost effectively.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops short, medium and long term network performance reporting plans and supports the overall NetOne Business Plan.
- Oversees network performance reporting; covering quality of service, service delivery, fault trends and revenue per site.
- Compiles interrelation reports correlating, traffic, revenue, network availability, population and network faults.
- Models data to provide neat and accurate data sets for different users to utilize and understand in the organization.
- Creates visualizations such as dashboards or graphs that stakeholders can use to track progress toward goals.
- Developing predictive models using statistical techniques to achieve pattern insights and trend identification.
Qualifications and Experience
- Holder of a Bachelors' Degree in Computer Science, Mathematics, Statistics, Data science, Operational Research or equivalent.
- Minimum two (2) years' experience in data analytics role or similar role.
Competencies:
- Statistical tools knowledge.
- Data analysis and exploration experience.
- Excellent critical thinking, communications, and interpersonal skills.
- Experience in creating data visualizations and experience creating dashboards and corporate level reports.
Other
How to Apply
Applications including a detailed Curriculum Vitae from persons meeting the above stated requirements should be submitted to: recruitoxes@netone.co.zm
Deadline: 15 October 2023
Netone
NetOne was the first cellular network operator in Zimbabwe based on the Global System for Mobile Communications. The company was originally launched during the World Solar Summit in September 1996 in the capital Harare with 500 lines. Service was extended to the second city of Bulawayo at the time of the International Trade Fair in April 1997.