Midlands State University (MSU)

Network Technician (Implementation/ Troubleshooting) x2

Midlands State University (MSU)
May. 23, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implementing new network solutions so as to improve network efficiency.
  • Ensure stable and reliable Campus network services (e.g. access products, service networks and core network).
  • Day-to-day network performance monitoring.
  • Network troubleshooting and fault analysis; hardware troubleshooting and repair.
  • Troubleshoot ticket generation and response; carrier interface and escalations.
  • Deploy and maintenance of network monitoring, analysis and reporting tools.
  • Apply configuration changes via our change control systems and processes.
  • Configure and install Network services.
  • Configure Active Network Devices/Equipment.
  • Optimize services on the network.
  • Develop and maintain comprehensive documentation for implemented networks.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have a computer networking related qualification at Level 7 of the Zimbabwe National Qualifications Framework (ZNQF) e.g. Cisco Certified Networking Professional, Bsc Computer Networking, etc
  • At least 1 year of experience as an IT Intern or similar arrangement.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number (s) and names and email addresses of three referees to:

The Deputy Registrar (Human Resource)

Midlands State University

vacancies@staff.msu.ac.zw

NB: Application documents must be in a single scan pdf format. Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to.

Deadline: 23 May 2023

Midlands State University (MSU)

Midlands State University is a government owned university in Zimbabwe. The university offers a wide variety of courses and many specialist programmes. The university is accredited through the National Council for Higher Education, under the Ministry of Higher and Tertiary Education of Zimbabwe.

