Network Technician
Job Description
VICE-CHANCELLOR’S OFFICE
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above mentioned post.
Computer network technician builds and maintains computers linkages between desktop computers and servers, allowing users to send electronic mail and to share data, computer applications, and Internet connection.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Plans and installs all cabling and electronic network communications equipment infrastructure.
- Configuration of proxy, mail and webservers
- Manage, maintain, upgrade, and monitor the enterprise network.
- Maintain comprehensive records and documentation for all applications and fault reports.
- Maintain a close cooperation and liaison with external service providers
- Supervises network technicians and other junior staff members
- Advices the Network Manager on network issues
- Ensuring that storage, archiving, back-up and recovery procedures are functioning correctly.
- Diagnose equipment malfunctions and effect repairs, restore equipment and traffic to optimum operating condition.
- Utilize equipment management software to diagnose, configure, program and review configurations.
- Troubleshoot and repair circuits at component level their removal and repair.
Qualifications and Experience
- First Degree with 2 years’ hands-on experience or Higher National Diploma with 4 years’ hands-on experience.
Other
How to Apply
Interested and qualified persons should send one set of their application in a single pdf file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line to: erecruitment@lsu.ac.zw
The application should consist of the application letter, Curriculum Vitae giving full personal details including full names, place and date of birth, qualifications, experience, present salary, date of availability, names, e-mail addresses and telephone numbers of at least three referees, certified copies of educational and professional certificates, birth certificate and National Identity Card.
Deadline: 28 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Lupane State University (LSU)
The university was established through an act of the Zimbabwe parliament in 2004 and opened its doors to 14 pioneer students in the faculty of Agricultural Sciences in August 2005. Is located in Lupane, a small town just off the main highway between Bulawayo and Victoria Falls.
CONTACT
Main Campus: P.O Box 170 Lupane, Along Bulawayo-Victoria Falls Highway, ZimbabwePhone : +263 (081) 2856488,2856558, 2856271, 2856390
Fax: +263 (081) 2856393
Bulawayo Campus: 2nd Floor CBZ Building Fife Street & 10th Avenue,Bulawayo, ZimbabwePhone : +263 29 73770-1, 63546, 64458Fax : +263 29 62436
Email: info@lsu.ac.zw