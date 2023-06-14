Networks Administrator (Harare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Network Administrator to join our ICT Department. The incumbent shall be expected to perform the following tasks.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conifgurations of CISCO/ Sophos active equipment..

Helpdesk administration.

Checking overall health of the network, server. security.

Manage and maintain network hardware and software.

Perform or oversee backups and maintenance.

Ensuring network connectivity throughout.

All other technical considerations at the network and system level.

Security:

Installing, administering, and troubleshooting network security solutions.

Updating software with the latest security patches and ensuring the proper defences are present for each network resource.

Performing vulnerability and penetration tests, indentifying and defending against threats and developing disaster recovery plans.

Configuring security systems, analysing security requirements, and recommending improvements.

Monitoring network traffic for suspicious behaviours.

Creating network policies and authourisation roles and defending against unathourised access, modifications and destruction.

Consulting with staff, managers and executives about the best security practices and providing technical advice.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Computer Science or Equivalent.

A relevant certification will be an added advantage.

Clean drivers licence is an added advantage.

At least One year experience in Software development and System analysis and Support.

Routing and switching skills.

Other

How to Apply

All application addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " NETWORKS ADMINISTRATOR" on the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must be attached.

Deadline: 16 June 2023