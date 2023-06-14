Networks Administrator (Harare)

Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for a Network Administrator to join our ICT Department. The incumbent shall be expected to perform the following tasks.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conifgurations of CISCO/ Sophos active equipment..
- Helpdesk administration.
- Checking overall health of the network, server. security.
- Manage and maintain network hardware and software.
- Perform or oversee backups and maintenance.
- Ensuring network connectivity throughout.
- All other technical considerations at the network and system level.
Security:
- Installing, administering, and troubleshooting network security solutions.
- Updating software with the latest security patches and ensuring the proper defences are present for each network resource.
- Performing vulnerability and penetration tests, indentifying and defending against threats and developing disaster recovery plans.
- Configuring security systems, analysing security requirements, and recommending improvements.
- Monitoring network traffic for suspicious behaviours.
- Creating network policies and authourisation roles and defending against unathourised access, modifications and destruction.
- Consulting with staff, managers and executives about the best security practices and providing technical advice.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Computer Science or Equivalent.
- A relevant certification will be an added advantage.
- Clean drivers licence is an added advantage.
- At least One year experience in Software development and System analysis and Support.
- Routing and switching skills.
Other
How to Apply
All application addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating " NETWORKS ADMINISTRATOR" on the subject line. Copies of academic and professional qualifications must be attached.
Deadline: 16 June 2023