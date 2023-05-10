New Vehicle Sales Consultant

Job Description
The purpose of the job is to establish, develop and maintain customer relationships that promote and enhance sales performance of the company vehicle brands.
Location: Harare
Duties and Responsibilities
- Develop and maintain customer relationships that promote and enhance sales performance of the company vehicle brands.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree in Marketing or equivalent qualification.
- Minimum 2 years’ experience in sales/marketing.
- Motor industry experience an advantage.
- Strong quantitative, communication and networking skills.
- Demonstratable computer skills in spreadsheets and word processing.
- Must be under 35 years of age.
- Clean class 4 Driver's license.
Other
How to Apply
Interested individuals who meet the basic requirements should send their application letter and CV to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw
NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 12 May 2023