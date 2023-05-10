Pindula|
Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

New Vehicle Sales Consultant

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd
May. 12, 2023
Job Description

The purpose of the job is to establish, develop and maintain customer relationships that promote and enhance sales performance of the company vehicle brands.

Location: Harare

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Develop and maintain customer relationships that promote and enhance sales performance of the company vehicle brands.

Qualifications and Experience

  • A Degree in Marketing or equivalent qualification.
  • Minimum 2 years’ experience in sales/marketing.
  • Motor industry experience an advantage.
  • Strong quantitative, communication and networking skills.
  • Demonstratable computer skills in spreadsheets and word processing.
  • Must be under 35 years of age.
  • Clean class 4 Driver's license.

How to Apply

Interested individuals who meet the basic requirements should send their application letter and CV to: csamkange@wmmi.co.zw

NB: Only short-listed candidates will be contacted.

Deadline: 12 May 2023

Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd

The Willowvale Motor Industries Ltd. is an automobile and commercial vehicle manufacturer in Zimbabwe. Willowvale Motor Industries (WMI) was established in 1961 when Ford Motor Corporation of Canada imported a complete assembly plant to assemble Ford motor vehicles for  the Federation of Rhodesia and Nyasaland. The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) bought the company in 1967 for contractual assembly.

