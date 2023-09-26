No Means No Lead Trainers x12

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants for the position of No Mean No Lead Trainer in Matabeleland North province: Nkayi x3, Bubi x3, Lupane x3 and Tsholotsho x3 for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; and prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The No Means No Lead Trainer will support district No Means No instructors to deliver effective evidence-based sexual violence prevention to Adolescent Girls’ (AGs) aged 10-14 years. The No Means No intervention is designed to assist AGs in developing verbal and physical skills to defend themselves from potential attacks. No Means No also increases (AGs) disclosure of sexual violence experience and provides access to referrals for comprehensive support. The position reports to the No Means No Officer.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating the delivery of No Means No training and ensuring Instructors mobilize targeted AGs for sessions using the school and community platform.

Supporting Instructors as they screen and enroll AGs for Health 4 Life and in securing suitable training facilities and venues.

Capacitating No Means, No Instructors as per need and monitoring the administration of pre- and post-intervention questionnaires by instructors.

Supporting the delivery of sessions by the instructors to ensure fidelity to the NMNW curriculum.

Support No Means No (NMN) Instructors to conduct make-up sessions for AGYWs that may have missed sessions.

Reviewing participant attendance registers for completion and accuracy.

Supporting the graduation and certification AGs who have completed a minimum of 6 hours of sessions.

Reviewing and submitting all session tools and session reports weekly.

Conducting weekly Individual Development Visits (IDVs) and monthly team debrief meetings.

Participating in NMNW global community of practice activities for trainers.

Collaborating with the Guidance and Counselling teacher and CCWs for case management of at-risk AGYWs.

Liaising with local child safety, gender-based violence organizations, school authorities, caregivers, local leadership and stakeholders, and government line ministries.

Referring AGYW abuse survivors to medical, legal, and psychosocial support services and tracking the referrals up to closure.

Documenting all No Means No sessions including lessons learned, best practices and at least one story of significant change per wave.

Collaborating with SIE for data collection and analysis for the No Means No program.

Assisting in DREAMS layering and package completion activities.

Accounting for all resources advanced (including stationery and refreshments) to benefit AGYWs attending sessions.

Reviewing and submitting timesheets, travel requests, claims, and performance approvals for NMN Lead Trainers and Instructors timely.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Should be a Young Women aged 18 to 24 years and trained in No Means No.

Should be trained on LIVES.

Experience in GBV response identification and response.

Must be able to read and write and have demonstrable knowledge of active referrals.

Be able to share accurate and correct information related to health service delivery and willing to be trained to deliver interventions.

Must have an ability to develop and maintain good relationships with peers and facilitate discussions.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of certificates to: nmnlt@zimttech.org