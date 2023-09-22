No Means No Officer (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of No Means No Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.
The No Means No Officer will provide technical support to districts throughout the No Means No project implementation cycle.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Support and lead Trainers to build the capacity of instructors by addressing issues raised on Individual Development Visits.
- Attend district-based instructor debrief sessions.
- Support NMN instructors for AG and ABS to identify sexual violence disclosures and refer appropriately, identifying and supporting technical assistance needs of NMN instructors.
- Ensure that all Instructors mobilize targeted AG and AB for sessions using the school platform and line.
- Support instructors as they screen and enrol AGs for Health 4 Life.
- Support the procurement of certificates of participation for AG who complete eight-hour hour sessions.
- Support the procurement Appropriate refreshments for participants.
- Support the procurement all materials and equipment including manuals, posters, banners, and pre- and post-questionnaires.
- Support the No Means No budget line tracking.
- Track that No Means No stipends are paid monthly.
- Support districts to acquire NMN advances as stipulated in the policy documents.
- Compile monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.
- Network and represent the project at various forums/stakeholders’ meetings.
- Document No Means No activities including lessons learned, best practices, and case studies of the most significant change for replication and upscaling.
- Submit timesheets, travel requests, claims, and performance appraisals timely.
Qualifications and Experience
- Social Work, Development Studies degree, or a relevant social science degree.
- Certification NMN trainer.
- Experience working with AGYW and the youth.
- A minimum of 3 years’ experience preferably in NGO community work.
- Experience in community engagement.
- Good written and verbal communication skills.
- Ability to adapt and work harmoniously with people from diverse cultural settings and backgrounds.
- Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.
Commitment to Diversity
Zim-TTECH recognizes that disparities in health around the globe stem from inequity. Therefore, the organization encourages and supports the multiple identities of staff including, but not limited to, socio-economic status, age, race, ethnicity, language, nationality, sex, gender identity and expression, culture, spiritual practice, geography, mental and physical disability. Zim-TTECH strives to become a local, national, and international leader in developing and maintaining increased representation and recognition of each of these dimensions of diversity among its staff.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 26 September 2023
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zim-TTECH is a locally registered health trust established by experienced and passionate public health professionals who have a demonstrated track record in improving clinical services and revitalizing health systems. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases. Zim-TTECH is funded by PEPFAR through the Center for Disease Control (CDC) in Strengthening Epidemiology and Strategic Information in 44 districts in Zimbabwe. Zim-TTECH also implements HIV & TB treatment and care services in support of the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) under the Zim-PAAC consortium (Zimbabwe Partnership to Accelerate AIDS Control). Additionally, the Zim-PAAC DREAMS consortium comprising of three local partners implements DREAMS activities in four districts in Matabeleland North Province (Bubi, Nkayi, Tsholotsho and Lupane). The contract of employment is for five (5) months from May 2023 to the 29th of September 2023.
Address: 10 Natal Road Belgravia, Harare, Zimbabwe
Website: www.imttech.org