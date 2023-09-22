No Means No Officer (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Zim-TTECH is seeking highly qualified and experienced applicants to be considered for the position of No Means No Officer for the anticipated DREAMS program. Zim-TTECH's activities occur primarily in the technical areas of health system strengthening; epidemiology and strategic information strengthening, health workforce development; operations research and evaluation; prevention, care, and treatment of infectious diseases.

The No Means No Officer will provide technical support to districts throughout the No Means No project implementation cycle.

Duties and Responsibilities

Support and lead Trainers to build the capacity of instructors by addressing issues raised on Individual Development Visits.

Attend district-based instructor debrief sessions.

Support NMN instructors for AG and ABS to identify sexual violence disclosures and refer appropriately, identifying and supporting technical assistance needs of NMN instructors.

Ensure that all Instructors mobilize targeted AG and AB for sessions using the school platform and line.

Support instructors as they screen and enrol AGs for Health 4 Life.

Support the procurement of certificates of participation for AG who complete eight-hour hour sessions.

Support the procurement Appropriate refreshments for participants.

Support the procurement all materials and equipment including manuals, posters, banners, and pre- and post-questionnaires.

Support the No Means No budget line tracking.

Track that No Means No stipends are paid monthly.

Support districts to acquire NMN advances as stipulated in the policy documents.

Compile monthly, quarterly, and annual reports.

Network and represent the project at various forums/stakeholders’ meetings.

Document No Means No activities including lessons learned, best practices, and case studies of the most significant change for replication and upscaling.

Submit timesheets, travel requests, claims, and performance appraisals timely.

Qualifications and Experience

Social Work, Development Studies degree, or a relevant social science degree.

Certification NMN trainer.

Experience working with AGYW and the youth.

A minimum of 3 years’ experience preferably in NGO community work.

Experience in community engagement.

Good written and verbal communication skills.

Ability to adapt and work harmoniously with people from diverse cultural settings and backgrounds.

Computer proficiency and familiarity with a range of software applications including word processing, spreadsheets, and databases.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their application letter, detailed Curriculum Vitae, and copies of certificates clearly indicating position applied for to: dreamsprograms@zimttech.org.