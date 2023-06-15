NPO (HIV & Viral Hepatitis Treatment, Care & Support)

Job Description

The main objectives of the HIV/Tuberculosis/Hepatitis/STIs Unit in the WHO Country Office in Zimbabwe is to assist the Ministry of Health & Child Care (MOHCC), particularly the AIDS and TB Progrmme, Strategic Information (HMIS) Department and other relevant institutions and partners in developing their initiatives by building and consolidating their capacity to plan, implement, monitor and evaluate HIV, Hepatitis and STIs prevention, treatment and care activities as well as to strengthen coordination among different partners and stakeholders for effective programming.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide leadership and technical assistance to the MOH, AIDS & TB Programme in HIV/STI/TB/Hepatitis programming to accelerate HIV, hepatitis and STIs prevention, treatment andcare activities as we move towards the 95-95-95 targets, Ending AIDS andhepatitis by 2030 and the attainment of the SDGs.

Provide technical support to the development, revision or updating and strengthening of the HIV/AIDS, STI and Hepatitis health sector strategic plans.

Ensure that normative guidance, innovative strategies, best practices, systemic processes and tools for HIV, hepatitis and are developed and disseminated by the government to different levels of the health delivery system, NGOs and partners.

Provide technical expertise during the development of national guidelines for clinical management of HIV/AIDS/STI and Hepatitis for all age groups that are aligned to WHO rinternational standards.

Support the development and updating of training materials for HIV/AIDS/STI and Hepatitis on treatment, careand support for using modalities like blended learning and capacity building of health workers from the public and private sector within the country.

Undertake regular analysisof bottlenecks in implementation of HIV/TB/STI/Hepatitis prevention, treatment and care programmes for children, adolescents and adults and bringing them to the attention of government, UN and other partnersSupport strengthening of strategic information systems for HIV/AIDS/STI/Hepatitis Treatment and Careservices and as a component of the existing national HMIS in particular eHealth systems.

Provide technical support in the development of proposals and concept notes for resource mobilization from the Global Fund and other international funders.

Monitor implementation of GlobalFund (GF) processes within country and also act in a technical advisory rolefor the country in GF issues.

Facilitate and advocate forstrategic partnerships to enhance public private partnerships for health and fostering joint HIV/Hepatitis collaboration.

Promote and support Operational/ Implementation Research to identify innovative strategies which inform national policies, strategies and enable evidence-based decision making and programming for HIV and hepatitis and the documentation of best practices in HIV/ Hepatitis prevention, treatment and care.

Provide technical advice to the government on issues of HIV and Hepatitis surveillance including HIV drug resistance.

Monitor impact of pandemics like Covid-19 and any emergencies on HIV/ AIDS/ STI and Hepatitis services and identify innovative strategies to ensure continued delivery of these essential services.

Prepare monthly progress reports of activities accomplished.

Undertake any othertasks/ duties as may be assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

Essential: University degree in Medicine from a recognized university with a Master's Degree in Public Health.

Desirable: Training in HIV, hepatitis and STIs prevention, treatment and care.

Essential: Minimum of 5 years' practical experience at provincial or national level in planning, implementing and evaluating HIV/AIDS, hepatitis and STIs prevention and control activities In-depth knowledge and understanding of the local,regional and global responses to HIV/AIDS and hepatitis.

Proven competence in epidemiological surveillance, research and/ or modern training skills.

Experience working with the Ministry of Health, international agency or NGO and experience with the UN and knowledge of UN processes is an advantage.

Desirable: Experience in monitoring programme performance and development of mitigatory measures to address any issues.

Competencies:

Teamwork.

Respecting and promoting individual and cultural differences.

Creating an empowering and motivating environment.

Use of Language Skills.

Essential.

Expert knowledge of English.

Ability to establish harmonious working relationships and to function within multi-disciplinary and multi-cultural teams.

Ability to consolidate information from multiple sources and prepare strategic information and reports for decision makers.

Ability to lead and achieve consensus and coordination through teambuilding.

Ability to communicateclearly and concisely, orally and in writing.

Other

Remuneration: Remuneration comprises an annual base salary starting at USD 61,694 (subject to mandatory deductions for pension contributions and health insurance, as applicable) and 30 days of annual leave.

Additional Information

This is a National Professional Officer position. Therefore, only applications from nationals of the country where the duty station is located will be accepted. Applicants who are not nationals of this country will not be considered.

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://www.linkedin.com/jobs/view/3633230009/?alternateChannel=search&refId=p6FWfL0wAuDFOsOy7UGqCw%3D%3D&trackingId=vsa1mR7bi3MsoXastNRBgw%3D%3D

Deadline: 24 June 2023