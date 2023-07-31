Nurse Aide
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably experienced and qualified candidates for the above position.
The Nurse Aide- General Hand position is a role which will be providing support to the Clinic Nurse and office administration functions within the Gonarezhou National Park. This role is key in providing housekeeping support and ensuring efficient service delivery in terms of health services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Providing support and assisting the Clinic Nurse as may be required.
- Assisting with testing and treatment of malaria cases.
- Assisting with laundering of clinic linen.
- Overseeing the waste disposal function around the staff villages • Assisting in clinic stock counts and in ordering stocks.
- Cleaning and maintaining good housekeeping standards in and outside the clinic.
- Assisting in the enforcement of good housekeeping, safe and clean environment in the staff villages and 7pickets in compliance with the health profession which are done through inspection visitations.
- Cleaning and maintaining good housekeeping standards at staff offices.
- Maintenance of the office kitchen and preparation of teas for staff and visitors.
- Ordering cleaning material and teas’ stocks and maintaining the supplies.
- Preparation for meeting set ups and hosting of visitors.
- Reporting on emergent needs for facilities’ repairs.
- Adhering to set health and safety regulations.
Qualifications and Experience
- Nurse Aide Certificate (Red Cross) and First Aid Certification.
- Educational: A minimum of 5 Ordinary level passes.
- Experience: Relevant experience of village healthcare work in rural clinics.
- Knowledge: Good housekeeping and office assistant requirements.
Skills & Personal Attributes:
- Malaria Test and treat.
- Excellent planning capabilities.
- Committed to serve people, tolerant, switched on, problem solving, highly.
- confidential, attention to detail, excellent communication skills.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, scanned copies of academic qualifications’ certificates together with detailed CV (with contactable referees). Only one application per candidate will be considered.
Applications must indicate job applied for i.e. NURSE AIDE-GENERAL HAND on the envelope or email subiect and addressed to the GCT Recruitment Office and can be made on email to: recruitment@gonarezhou.org
Hardcopy applications can be left at Malilangwe Bravo 1, any manned Gonarezhou National Park gates or Jamanda Entrance Gate or the Offices at Mabalauta, Chipinda Pools and Makonde.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Preference will be given to people living in and around Gonarezhou National Park
Gonarezhou Trust
The Gonarezhou Trust is an innovative new model for protected area management drawn up between the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZPWMA), and the Frankfurt Zoological Society (FZS). Built on the back of a strong relationship developed over 9 years of support by FZS for Gonarezhou, the Trust is directly responsible for management of the Park for a period of 20 years, and became fully operational on 1st March 2017
Address: Gonarezhou National Park, Private Bag 7003
www.gonarezhou.org