Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Nurse Aide Trainee (Bulawayo)

Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Oct. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Corporate 24 Hospital along J.Tongogara Street between 8th and 9th Avenue Bulawayo.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Job Related.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Certificate in Nurse Aide.
  • At least 2 to 3 months attachment.
  • Attachement at a private hospital an added advantage.
  • Good interpersonal skills.
  • Ability to speak Ndebele.

Other

How to Apply

How to Apply: Interested persons should email their applications together with Curriculum Vitae and certified copies of proof of qualification to:

The Administrator

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

89 Parham House

Josiah Tongogara Street

Between 8th & 9th Ave

Bulawayo

Zimbabwe

Or email hospitalgroupvacancies@gmail.com

Deadline: 20 October 2023

Corporate 24 Hospital Group

+263 242 250203
Infor@Corp24med.Com

An award-winning hospital group which was established in November 2009. We are visible in Zimbabwe's 2 major cities, Harare and Bulawayo. Since inception continuous improvement has seen us setting up world class state of the art facilities.

