Nurse Aide x2 (Harare & Mutare)

Job Description

Reporting to the Registered General Nurse, the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensuring admitted patients are as comfortable as possible.

Feeding and dressing patients in consideration of the severity of illness in liaison with Registered General Nurse.

Ensuring patients adhere to hospital regulations in terms of what is permitted and not permitted in wards.

Reporting any irregularities or health concerns expressed by patients to Registered General Nurse.

Assisting patients in preparation for examination or treatment and collections of specimens.

Preparing instruments for sterilisation.

Qualifications and Experience

Nurse aide certificate.

At least 1 year experience in a similar position.

Ability to work in a team environment.

Good organisational Skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.