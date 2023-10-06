Nurse Aide x3 (Bulawayo)

Job Description

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the following:

The incumbent is responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness of the Bulawayo Clinic including procedure rooms, care of instruments and equipment.

Provide support to the medical team and service providers and providing client care during procedures, participation in “vocal local”, after care and management of clinical waste.

Participate in the distribution of contraceptives and dissemination of information as required.

Nurse Aide Qualification from a recognized institution.

Certificate in Dispensary Assistance, knowledge in Medical Drugs and New Health 263 system package is an added advantage.

Must have 5 O’ level passes including English language.

A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele) is a requirement.

At least one-year front office experience working directly with medical clients in a Pharmacy, Surgery, Hospital or clinic.

Computer literacy is a requirement (Microsoft package).

Able to offer excellent customer service and working in a multicultural environment.

