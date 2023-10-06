Pindula|Search Pindula
Account
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Nurse Aide x3 (Bulawayo)

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Oct. 11, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

About Us:

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe. In line with its expansion strategy, PSZ seeks to expand its talent pool to include the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The incumbent is responsible for maintaining high standards of cleanliness of the Bulawayo Clinic including procedure rooms, care of instruments and equipment.
  • Provide support to the medical team and service providers and providing client care during procedures, participation in “vocal local”, after care and management of clinical waste.
  • Participate in the distribution of contraceptives and dissemination of information as required.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Nurse Aide Qualification from a recognized institution.
  • Certificate in Dispensary Assistance, knowledge in Medical Drugs and New Health 263 system package is an added advantage.
  • Must have 5 O’ level passes including English language.
  • A good command of respective local language in the area of operation (e.g. Ndebele) is a requirement.
  • At least one-year front office experience working directly with medical clients in a Pharmacy, Surgery, Hospital or clinic.
  • Computer literacy is a requirement (Microsoft package).
  • Able to offer excellent customer service and working in a multicultural environment.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, should clearly state the position, and location applied for and should include a cover letter and a curriculum vitae with three (3) referees. Applications should be received by 5pm on Wednesday and should be directed to:

The Director-Human Resources and Administration

Population Services Zimbabwe

9 Bisley Circle, Belvedere

Harare, Zimbabwe

OR

E-mail: recruitment@pszim.com

NB: PSZ is an equal opportunity employer promoting gender, equity and diversity. Our selection process reflects our commitment to the protection of vulnerable persons and safeguarding employees and communities from sexual harassment, exploitation and abuse. PSZ does not solicit for payments in any form at any stage of the recruitment process.

Deadline: 11 October 2023

Generate a Whatsapp Message

Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Established in 1987, Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ) is an affiliate of MSI Reproductive Choices, and is one of the largest specialised Sexual and Reproductive Health (SRH) organisations in Zimbabwe. PSZ complements the Ministry of Health and Child Care in the provision of quality, and affordable general health and SRH services in all provinces of Zimbabwe.

Address: Block C, Sam Levy's Office Park, 45 Piers Rd, HararePhone: (024) 2339597

Phone: (024) 2339597

Browse Jobs

Related Jobs

CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Manager (Masvingo)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Manager (Victoria Falls)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacy Technician (Harare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Dispensary Assistant (Harare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Pharmacist (Harare)

Deadline:
CIMAS
CIMAS

Provider Liaison Administrator (Bulawayo)

Deadline:
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )
Population Services Zimbabwe (PSZ )

Interim Assets Administrator (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

VMMC Project Director (Harare)

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)
Zimbabwe Technical Assistance, Training and Education Center for Health (Zim-TTECH)

Senior Program Manager (Harare)

Deadline:
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)
Pangaea Zimbabwe Aids Trust (PZAT)

Senior Strategic Information and Evaluation Coordinator

Deadline:

Buy Phones on Credit.

More
Feedback