Westgate Industrial Training College

Nurse (Bulawayo)

Westgate Industrial Training College
Nov. 20, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel for a Nurse position.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Raise requisitions and dispense medicines.
  • Diagnose and manage trainees and staff.
  • Keeping track of trainees’ health records.
  • Providing HIV testing services.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in General Nursing.
  • Certificate in HIV testing counseling.
  • Practising Certificates from relevant councils.
  • At least two years of relevant working experience.
  • A certificate in Forensic pharmacy will be an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:

The Principal

Westgate Industrial Training College

Attention: Human Resources

PO Box 1585

Bulawayo, Zimbabwe

Or send an email to westgatehumanresources@gmail.com

Deadline: 20 November 2023

Westgate Industrial Training College

The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.

 Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo

Tel: (+263) 09-74110

