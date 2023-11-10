Nurse (Bulawayo)
Job Description
Applications are invited from highly motivated, innovative personnel for a Nurse position.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Raise requisitions and dispense medicines.
- Diagnose and manage trainees and staff.
- Keeping track of trainees’ health records.
- Providing HIV testing services.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in General Nursing.
- Certificate in HIV testing counseling.
- Practising Certificates from relevant councils.
- At least two years of relevant working experience.
- A certificate in Forensic pharmacy will be an added advantage.
Other
How to Apply
Applications from self-motivated and committed individuals which should include a cover letter, detailed CV with traceable references, certified copies of national registration documents, academic and professional/ technical certificates should be submitted to:
The Principal
Westgate Industrial Training College
Attention: Human Resources
PO Box 1585
Bulawayo, Zimbabwe
Or send an email to westgatehumanresources@gmail.com
Deadline: 20 November 2023
Westgate Industrial Training College
The institution was established in June 1983 by the Ministry of Manpower Planning and Development. It was set up to address the needs of industry vis-a-vis training skilled employees from unclassified to class one.
Address: P.O.Box 1585 Bulawayo
Tel: (+263) 09-74110