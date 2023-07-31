Nurse Clinic
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably experienced and qualified candidates for the above position.
The Nurse will be responsible for overseeing the health and wellness of the GCT staff and dependents resident within the Gonarezhou National Park. The role of the Nurse is primarily to manage all medical cases, both internally and through referrals, as may be required. The Nurse will be responsible for assessing, advising and treating staff medical cases as well as managing general health-related issues in Gonarezhou National Park.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Ensuring comprehensive nursing care for patients.
- Administering medications and other treatments to patients incl. ART patients.
- Maintaining patients’ records with the utmost confidentiality.
- Providing educational, emotional, and psychological support.
- Executing diagnostic tests for Covid 19 & Malaria, interpretation of results & management.
- Enforcing infection control measures according to protocols.
- Procuring medication, assets, stationery, and sundries for the smooth running of the clinic.
- Managing medical supplies’ stocks counts & levels and assert inventories.
- Conducting continual health awareness campaigns for the GCT community (staff and families included).
- Monitoring of motherhood and immunisations programs.
- Monitoring water quality by sending specimens from selected water sources to laboratories for analysis to ensure prevention of waterborne infections.
- Maintaining good housekeeping, a safe and clean environment in the staff villages and pickets in compliance with the health profession through inspection visitations.
- Training GCT supportive staff on Malaria testing and treatment, first aid, safety, and health programs.
- Implementing an anti-malaria spraying program in collaboration with staff and the Ministry of Health and child welfare.
- Compiling and submitting monthly reports to the Ministry of Health and GCT Management for decision making.
- Reporting work-related injuries to the HR Office and preparing accident reports and NSSA WCIF.
- Responds to job-related medical emergencies and provide on-site treatment to sick or injured staff members.
- Oversight of satellite clinics in the Park.
Qualifications and Experience
- A minimum of a Diploma in General Nursing, Degree/Master’s Degree will be an added advantage.
- Certificate in Rapid HIV testing and counselling, Certificate in forensic nursing.
- Knowledge of Covid testing is mandatory.
- Diploma in Midwifery will be an added advantage.
- Must be registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe and the Health Professions Association of Zimbabwe.
- At least 3 years experience working in an industrialised clinic set-up.
- Extensive knowledge of patients’ management i.e., resuscitation and treatment.
- Excellent computer skills [MS Office, Emails etc], for report writing and comprehensive data analysis.
Personal Attributes:
- A self-starter, problem solver, energetic, highly confidential, organized, professional, highly adaptive, and excellent communication.
- Maturity, the desired candidate should be 45 years and above.
Other
How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, scanned copies of academic qualifications’ certificates together with detailed CV (with contactable referees). Only one application per candidate will be considered.
Applications must indicate job applied for i.e. NURSE AIDE-GENERAL HAND on the envelope or email subiect and addressed to the GCT Recruitment Office and can be made on email to: recruitment@gonarezhou.org
Hardcopy applications can be left at Malilangwe Bravo 1, any manned Gonarezhou National Park gates or Jamanda Entrance Gate or the Offices at Mabalauta, Chipinda Pools and Makonde.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Preference will be given to people living in and around Gonarezhou National Park
Deadline: 31 July 2023
