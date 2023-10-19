Nurse Counsellor (Kadoma)

Job Description

The Nurse Counsellor will be responsible for provision of clinical services.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Nurse Counsellor will be responsible for performing routine physical examination on all clients i.e., temperature, blood pressure, pulse, routine vaginal, and annal examination on all women, men, LGBTQ and trans persons; (the detail may be left out and issues teased out during interviews

Providing treatment and care for sexually transmitted infections and other reproductive health concerns according to National Guidelines.

Performing rapid syphilis testing and Rapid HIV testing in accordance with national algorithm.

Pre and post-test counselling and risk reduction; Giving appropriate supportive counselling, referral and follow up;

Offering Family Planning counselling services – ability to insert Long acting contraceptive devices;

Maintaining proper documentation of all clinical and laboratory procedures on all program clients;

Update and maintenance of clinical records;

Ordering drugs clinic sundries at clinic level and Issuing prescription and dispensing of drugs;

Compiling of weekly, monthly and quarterly statistics and clinic reports; Issuing monthly reports to National AIDS Council;

Scheduling of mobile clinic visit and carrying out any other duties as assigned by the Program Coordinator or Site Manager.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma/ BSC in general Nursing. A registered general nurse with valid practicing, forensic, ART Training and Rapid HIV Testing certificates.

Certificate/ Diploma in Counselling is an added advantage.

At least 3 years clinical experience in HIV prevention, treatment and care for key populations.

Strong interpersonal skills, especially in the areas of managing clients. Effective verbal and written communications; Good knowledge on use of Microsoft word, excel and power point; Good interpersonal communication skills and having high respect for confidentiality.

Demonstrated experience in conducting HIV Index Case Contact Tracing and Testing a requirement; Experience in providing family planning services such as Jadelle insertion. Expected to work outside of normal office hours as required.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested in the above position, please email your CV and application cover letter addressed to the Human Resources Manager and send to vacancies@ceshhar.co.zw. Indicate the position and duty station you are applying for in the subject line. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted.

CeSHHAR Zimbabwe is committed to diversity and inclusion within its workforce, and encourages all candidates, irrespective of gender, nationality, sexual orientation, religious and ethnic backgrounds, including persons living with disabilities, to apply.

The successful candidate will undergo relevant background checks and will be required to commit in writing to comply with the CeSHHAR Zimbabwe safeguarding guidelines.

Deadline: 27 October 2023