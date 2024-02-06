Nurse Counsellor - Musasa (Harare)
Job Description
Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women. We operate a one-stop centre that offers psychosocial support, emergency medical assistance, legal advice, shelters and livelihood support to our clients. We also conduct outreach and advocacy activities to raise awareness and prevent GBV in our communities.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Day-to-day counselling of survivors of Gender Based Violence.
- Providing direct care and carrying out health assessments for survivors of SGBV.
- Case follow-up and management; Group and individual counselling in communities.
- Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral pathway; Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.
- Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.
- Attending meetings.
- Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the one-stop centre.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Nursing; Ability to use Microsoft Office; Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines; Ability to work well with partners in a consortium.
- Experienced mature individual with a counselling qualification.
- Versatile in local languages including Ndebele and Shona.
- Registered with AHPCZ (Allied Health Professions Council of Zimbabwe).
- Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Valid practice certificate.
- In addition to the above, a Nursing qualification with at least 3 years post-qualifying experience
- A post-basic qualification in Midwifery or Family Planning would be an added advantage
- Flexible with time.
Other
How to Apply
Send your application cover letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw. Please indicate the post you applied for in the email subject.
Safeguarding Commitment
Musasa is committed to safeguarding the personal dignity and rights of beneficiaries. Any candidate offered a job with Musasa will be expected to adhere to Musasa’s Safeguarding Policy and conduct themselves in accordance with the provisions of this policy.
Deadline: 09 February 2024
Musasa Project
Musasa is a non-governmental organisation that was set up in 1988 to deal with issues of violence against women and girls. It provides relief to survivors of Gender Based Violence (GBV). Musasa operates from five (5) regional offices, Harare, Bulawayo, Gweru, Mutare and Masvingo.