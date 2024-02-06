Nurse Counsellor - Musasa (Harare)

Job Description

Musasa is a national NGO that started work in 1988 focusing on Violence against women (VAW). Musasa mainly focuses on direct support to survivors of Gender-based violence, public education, and awareness-raising on Violence Against Women. We operate a one-stop centre that offers psychosocial support, emergency medical assistance, legal advice, shelters and livelihood support to our clients. We also conduct outreach and advocacy activities to raise awareness and prevent GBV in our communities.

Duties and Responsibilities

Day-to-day counselling of survivors of Gender Based Violence.

Providing direct care and carrying out health assessments for survivors of SGBV.

Case follow-up and management; Group and individual counselling in communities.

Coordinating with partners in the GBV referral pathway; Information dissemination to surrounding communities about the available services.

Participating in outreach and demand creation activities that raise awareness on available GBV response services.

Attending meetings.

Coordinating with other project implementing partners in the one-stop centre.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing; Ability to use Microsoft Office; Ability to quickly understand and absorb new topics, issues and disciplines; Ability to work well with partners in a consortium.

Experienced mature individual with a counselling qualification.

Versatile in local languages including Ndebele and Shona.

Registered with AHPCZ (Allied Health Professions Council of Zimbabwe).

Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Valid practice certificate.

In addition to the above, a Nursing qualification with at least 3 years post-qualifying experience

A post-basic qualification in Midwifery or Family Planning would be an added advantage

Flexible with time.

Other

How to Apply

Send your application cover letter and CV with three (3) traceable references to: vacancies@musasa.co.zw. Please indicate the post you applied for in the email subject.

Safeguarding Commitment