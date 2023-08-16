Pindula|Search Pindula
Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Nurse: Health Services Department x2

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences
Aug. 18, 2023
Job Description

DIVISION OF STUDENT AFFAIRS

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Patient consultation, examination, diagnosis and treatment assisted by University Doctor where necessary.
  • Dispensing of medicines.
  • Giving health education to staff and students.
  • Maintaining confidential, detailed and accurate records of patients’ conditions, diagnosis and treatments done.
  • Escort patient to other referral hospitals where necessary.
  • Plan and conduct regular training sessions, campaigns and workshops on health related issues for both students and staff.
  • Compile and submit monthly reports.
  • Any other duties assigned by the Doctor from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Applicants must have a Diploma in General Nursing.
  • At least 5 O’ Levels including English, plus at least two (2) years hands on post qualification experience.
  • A Bachelor’s degree in Nursing, or its equivalent is a distinct advantage.
  • A valid practicing certificate from the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe is a requirement. In addition, applicants should be of high integrity, possess excellent communication and interpersonal skill, emotional mature and self-driven.
  • University experience as a General Nurse and or postgraduate qualification (s) in Mental Health/Community Nursing/ Health Promotion/ Psychological Counseling is an added advantage.
  • A driver’s licence is a further added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates must submit six (6) sets of hardcopy applications, certified copies of certificates, transcripts, national identification (ID & birth certificate) and a detailed curriculum vitae giving full personal particulars including full name, place and date of birth, qualifications, date of availability, current salary, contact details, names and addresses of three referees addressed to:

Assistant Registrar – Human Resource

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Bag 7001, Stair Guthrie Road

Mutare

Applicants should clearly indicate the post being applied for on the application letter.

NB: Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences (MSUAS) is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply and only shortlisted candidates will be communicated to. 

Deadline: 18 August 2023

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences

Website
+2638677008730
pr@msuas.ac.zw

Manicaland State University of Applied Sciences(MSUAS) was established by the Government of the Republic of Zimbabwe, through Act Chapter 25:31 of 2016 and is located on the outskirts of Mutare.

