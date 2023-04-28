Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for a Nurse position.

Hillside Teachers' College: Industrial Clinic - Class D.

Duties and Responsibilities

Diagnose and manage student teachers and staff.

To maintain records/registers for all clients.

Observe and monitor all patients.

Procure and dispense medicines.

Provide comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health Services.

Provide HIV Testing Services and Counseling, promote wellness and health education.

Refer complicated cases to sessional Doctor/Hospital and do any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing and Diploma in Midwifery (Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe).

MCAZ Forensic pass results.

Rapid HIV Testing Certificate from Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe.

Family Planning Certificates of Competency from Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council

Post Basic Diploma in Mental Health Nursing is an added advantage.

Practising Certificates from Relevant Councils.

a minimum of three (3) years of working experience in a clinic setup and knowledge of VIAC services is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Successful candidate will maintain the health nursing scale Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates. Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

THE PRINCIPAL,

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,

P. BAG 2,

HILLSIDE,

BULAWAYO

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews

Deadline: 28 April 2023