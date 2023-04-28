Pindula
Hillside Teachers' College

Nurse

Hillside Teachers' College
Apr. 28, 2023
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on InstagramShare on LinkedIn

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for a Nurse position.

  • Hillside Teachers' College: Industrial Clinic - Class D.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Diagnose and manage student teachers and staff.
  • To maintain records/registers for all clients.
  • Observe and monitor all patients.
  • Procure and dispense medicines.
  • Provide comprehensive Sexual and Reproductive Health Services.
  • Provide HIV Testing Services and Counseling, promote wellness and health education.
  • Refer complicated cases to sessional Doctor/Hospital and do any other duties as assigned by the supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in General Nursing and Diploma in Midwifery (Registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe).
  • MCAZ Forensic pass results.
  • Rapid HIV Testing Certificate from Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientist Council of Zimbabwe.
  • Family Planning Certificates of Competency from Zimbabwe National Family Planning Council
  • Post Basic Diploma in Mental Health Nursing is an added advantage.
  • Practising Certificates from Relevant Councils.
  • a minimum of three (3) years of working experience in a clinic setup and knowledge of VIAC services is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Successful candidate will maintain the health nursing scale Candidates meeting the above requirements should submit the following documents; an application letter, detailed Curriculum vitae, copy of National I.D, copy of Birth Certificate, copy of academic and professional certificates. Photocopies must be certified by the Commissioner of Oaths and be in duplicate (2 sets of photocopies in 2 sets of envelopes). Candidates meeting the above requirements must apply to:

THE PRINCIPAL,

HILLSIDE TEACHERS' COLLEGE,

P. BAG 2,

HILLSIDE,

BULAWAYO

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted for the interviews 

Deadline: 28 April 2023

Hillside Teachers' College

Hillside Teachers' College is the first Associate College of the University of Zimbabwe and the first College mandated to educate Post 'A' Level pre-service secondary school teachers. It has pioneered programmes in the education of practical and foreign languages teachers.

Address: RJ87+755, Cecil Rd Hillside Teachers' College 240 Weir, Derby Rd, Bulawayo

Phone: 077 566 3940

 

Related Jobs

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Nursing Sisters x5 (Students` Affairs Division)

Deadline:
Corporate 24 Hospital Group
Corporate 24 Hospital Group

Laboratory Scientist

Deadline:
Kadoma City Council
Kadoma City Council

Ambulance Technicians x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Psychiatric Doctors x3

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Dental Surgeon

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Registered General Nurses x47

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Mental Health Nurses x18

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Pharmacy Technicians x7

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Radiographers x2

Deadline:
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)
Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Service (ZPCS)

Hospital Food Service Supervisors x9

Deadline: