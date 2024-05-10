Nurse In Charge - Theatre (Harare)

Job Description

Our purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuit of this purpose, we are looking for a Nurse In Charge of Theatre to join the organization and oversee and coordinate the nursing activities within the theatre environment in line with Cimas policies and global health standards.

Duties and Responsibilities

Coordinating and communicating with Surgeons, Anesthesiologists, and other team members to ensure timely patient flow and efficient resource utilization.

Ensuring theatres are prepared according to Doctors’ preferences and change over time within the recommended 10-15 minutes.

Assessing and preparing patients for surgery, ensuring completion of required documentation, consents and preoperative procedures.

Maintaining a sterile environment within the operating room, adhering to aseptic techniques and infection control guidelines.

Administering postoperative medications, wound care, and other treatments as the physician orders.

Maintaining accurate and up-to-date patient records and documenting all assessments, interventions and outcomes.

Enforcing compliance with relevant regulations and policies to promote quality care.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing.

Post basic qualification in Operating Theatre Nursing.

Experience in Administration is essential.

A registered Nurse with the Nurses’ Council of Zimbabwe.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should formulate and execute actionable plans to achieve set goals. Effectively managing and developing staff, planning, organizing, and communicating are essential in making decisions on resources, training, patient management, and treatment plans.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw