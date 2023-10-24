Pindula|Search Pindula
First Mutual

Nurse In Charge x2 (Harare & Mutare)

First Mutual
Oct. 24, 2023
Job Description

Reporting to the Head of Medical Services the successful candidate will be responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Implementing FMHS Strategy at the clinic level.
  • Ensuring that the clinic is properly licensed by all respective regulators.
  • Workforce planning through the preparation of duty rosters for locum doctors, nurses, and nurse aides on a continuous basis.
  • Managing filing and record keeping patients' documents in adherence to the protocols, norms, rules, and regulations that govern the clinic.
  • Providing instant care during medical emergencies.
  • Reviewing reports for patients' medical histories and monitoring changes in their conditions.
  • Overseeing the admissions and discharge of patients in the Clinic's Observation Ward.
  • Assisting in the formulation and review of clinical policies and procedures.
  •  Reviewing the completeness of claim forms before submission to Medical Aid companies.
  • eviewing the allocated tariff charges according to the medication and treatment received.
  • Assisting in developing standards of care.
  • Participating in ongoing research, clinical audits, and projects.
  • Responding to patient and relatives' queries, inquiries, and complaints.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Diploma in Nursing.
  • Post graduate qualification in Midwifery/ Operating Theatre or equivalent.
  • At least 6 years-experience in a clinical environment of which 2 must be in a similar position.
  • Emotional Maturity and empathy for others.
  • Excellent communication skills.

Other

How to Apply

Candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their Curriculum Vitaes (CVs), copies of certificates and application letters to Group Human Resources via the following email address: careers@firstmutual.co.zw

NB: First Mutual Holdings Limited Group does not discriminate on the basis of race, colour, religion, sex, sexual orientation, gender, national origin, age, disability or marital status. The Group encourages applications from minorities, women, the disabled and all other qualified applicants.

Deadlinne: 24 October 2023

First Mutual

First Mutual Holdings Limited is a leading financial management group in Zimbabwe offering services in risk management, wealth creation and wealth management in the insurance sector.

