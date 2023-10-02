Nurse Midwife (Gwanda)

Job Description

Provide nursing care, treatment and follow-up of for small-scale artisanal miners, host communities and other beneficiaries according to MoHCC protocols and universal hygiene standards and precautions. Provide obstetrical care to pregnant women and their babies according to MSF and MOHCC obstetrical and reproductive health protocols.

Type of Contract: Fixed term contract with probation period of three months.

Start Date: November 2023.

Immediate Supervisor: Nursing Activity Manager.

Duties and Responsibilities

Provide comprehensive health care at mobile clinic outreach sites in hard-to-reach areas.

Ensure implementation and continuity of ANC and PNC, FP, post-miscarriage care, SGBV care, treatment of STIs/UTIs, etc., in accordance with MSF and MoHCC protocols.

Clinic set-up and closing, including cleaning and minor maintenance of biomedical equipment.

Data collection and reporting on morbidities, medical consumption and ordering.

Follow-up of newborns and children on the importance of breast feeding, vaccination, nutrition, and milestone monitoring.

Ensure privacy and confidentiality are respected in mobile clinic settings.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree/Diploma in Nursing, registered with the Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.

Degree/Diploma in Midwifery or equivalent.

Certificate in HIV testing.

Counseling qualification is an added advantage, as is previous work in mining communities.

Two years minimum working experience in a medical humanitarian environment.

Agile and motivated to work in an international humanitarian context, following safeguarding principles.

High flexibility, good interpersonal skills and ability to work under pressure and meet deadlines.

Computer literate with experience of all Microsoft office packages.

Strong command of English and local languages.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates meeting the above criteria should forward their detailed CVs & motivation letter indicating the position being applied for, to The Human Resources Assistant, MSF-Belgium, 4 Lawley Street, Gwanda or by email to: msfocb-gwanda-adminfin@brussels.msf.org

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted within 2 weeks of advert closure. Note that MSF-Belgium, Zimbabwe Mission does not solicit any organization or individual to recruit on their behalf. No fee is charged throughout the recruitment, selection and placement process. Canvassing will lead to disqualification of candidates.