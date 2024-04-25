Nurse/ Phlebotomist

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons for the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Safely draw blood and collect swab specimens from patients on and off site.

Explaining the procedure for self collected specimens to patients.

Record specimens collected in appropriate logs and storing it in the correct environment

Warm and professional reception of clients for laboratory services.

Addressing clients enquires, informing clients of laboratory tests charges and completion of

Assist with patient registration in the laboratory information system.

Maintaining an organised and clean work area based on health and safety regulations and the laboratory guidelines.

Answering patient questions regarding collection techniques and offering additional resources on

the collection process, if the patient requests them.

Implement ISO 15189 quality management system requirements for attainment of accreditation

Any other duties as determined by supervisor.

NB: Midlands State University is an equal opportunities employer. In the interest of promoting gender parity, female candidates are encouraged to apply.

Qualifications and Experience

A qualified Registered General Nurse with a diploma or degree in nursing.

Should have 5 O level passes including English.

Current valid registration certificate with the Nurses council of Zimbabwe.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar/equivalent position in any health institution.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit copies of applications with the following: application letter, certified certificates and curriculum vitae giving full details of names, place and date of birth, experience, present salary, date of availability, contact telephone number(s) and names and email addresses of three referees to: