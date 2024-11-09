Nurse Training January 2025 Intake

Central Hospitals

Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals

Sally Mugabe Central Hospitals

United Bulawayo Hospitals

Mpilo Central Hospitals

Chitungwiza Central Hospital

Provincial, District & Mission Hospitals:

Gwanda

Masvingo

Victoria Chitepo

Tsholotsho

Kwekwe

St Theresa

Morgenster

Mashoko

Musiso

Bonda

Hwange

For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at the interview: original and certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Ordinary Level Certificates, Marriage Certificate where applicable, and 2 passport size photos with the applicant’s name at the back. Physical verification of the original academic and identification certificates will be done on the day of interviews.

Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. Successful candidates will be deployed to schools where training posts exist throughout the country.

NB: The Public is hereby informed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except state print media and does not charge any fee for processing the applications.

NO THIRD PARTIES HAVE BEEN REQUESTED TO RECRUIT ON BEHALF OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE.

“Zero Tolerance to Corruption in Student Nurse Recruitment”

Qualifications and Experience

A minimum of 5 Ordinary Level subjects with a grade C or better pass

English Language and a Science subject (Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physical Science, Combined Science and Physics).

The other three should exclude practical subjects (Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Technical graphics, Art, Woodwork, Physical Education and Building etc).

The passes should have been obtained from not more than TWO sittings with certificates. Examination Result Slips are not accepted.

Candidates must be between the ages 17 ½ and 30 years on the date of commencement of training.

