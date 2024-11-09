Nurse Training January 2025 Intake
Ministry of Health and Child Care General Nurse Training January 2025 Intake
Applications for the three-year Diploma Nurse Training are invited by the Ministry of Health and Child Health Care. Applicants should be suitably qualified holders of the following qualifications:
The application letters must be submitted not later than 17/11/24 at the following General Nurse Training Schools:
Central Hospitals
- Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals
- Sally Mugabe Central Hospitals
- United Bulawayo Hospitals
- Mpilo Central Hospitals
- Chitungwiza Central Hospital
ADDRESSED TO:
The Chief Medical Officer
Attention: Principal Tutor
Provincial, District & Mission Hospitals:
- Gwanda
- Masvingo
- Victoria Chitepo
- Tsholotsho
- Kwekwe
- St Theresa
- Morgenster
- Mashoko
- Musiso
- Bonda
- Hwange
ADDRESSED TO:
The Medical Superintendent
Attention: Senior Tutor-In-Charge
For the shortlisted candidates, the following should be presented at the interview: original and certified copies of Birth Certificate, National Identity Card, Ordinary Level Certificates, Marriage Certificate where applicable, and 2 passport size photos with the applicant’s name at the back. Physical verification of the original academic and identification certificates will be done on the day of interviews.
Only candidates who meet the recruitment criteria will be shortlisted for interviews. Successful candidates will be deployed to schools where training posts exist throughout the country.
NB: The Public is hereby informed that the Ministry of Health and Child Care does not advertise through any other media except state print media and does not charge any fee for processing the applications.
NO THIRD PARTIES HAVE BEEN REQUESTED TO RECRUIT ON BEHALF OF MINISTRY OF HEALTH AND CHILD CARE.
“Zero Tolerance to Corruption in Student Nurse Recruitment”
- A minimum of 5 Ordinary Level subjects with a grade C or better pass
- English Language and a Science subject (Biology, Chemistry, Integrated Science, Physical Science, Combined Science and Physics).
- The other three should exclude practical subjects (Fashion and Fabrics, Metal Work, Technical graphics, Art, Woodwork, Physical Education and Building etc).
- The passes should have been obtained from not more than TWO sittings with certificates. Examination Result Slips are not accepted.
- Candidates must be between the ages 17 ½ and 30 years on the date of commencement of training.
Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC)
The Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) is the government ministry responsible for health in Zimbabwe. Its functions are to keep as many people as possible in good Health in the Community. To provide appropriate quality services for those needing care in the community. To provide high quality hospital services at the appropriate level for those requiring that form of treatment and care.