Nursing Officers (Grade: 8) x3

Job Description

Assists in the implementation of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with statutory laws.

Location: Health Services Department.

Reports To: Director Health Services.

Duties and Responsibilities

Implements health procedures that guide health practice following public health recommendations.

Assists in the revision of primary health care policies and procedures to align with prevailing and other governing statutes.

Recommends and implements health service procedures for medical emergencies, referrals, communicable diseases and other health concerns.

Provides consultations on management plans that involve health and safety of Members of Parliament and staff.

Dispenses medication to Members and Staff of Parliament.

Assists in all matters related to workers’ compensation and injury on duty.

Assists in the co-ordinating of Occupational Health Safety and Wellness Programmes for the Parliament of Zimbabwe.

Performs any other duties as assigned including attending professional development/meetings, in-service meetings and workshops.

Minimum Qualifications & Work Experience.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in Nursing.

Five (5) years traceable post-qualification experience in a public health-care setting.

Licensed as a Registered Nurse.

A valid practising certificate.

Ability to work well with others and possess exceptional interpersonal skills.

Knowledge of legal mandates regarding provision of health services.

Ability to work in a diverse political environment.

Knowledge of medical support systems.

Ability to communicate effectively.

(Applicants should attach current practicing certificates).

In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.

Other

How to Apply

Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to: