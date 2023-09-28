Nursing Officers (Grade: 8) x3
Job Description
Assists in the implementation of policies and procedures to ensure compliance with statutory laws.
- Location: Health Services Department.
- Reports To: Director Health Services.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Implements health procedures that guide health practice following public health recommendations.
- Assists in the revision of primary health care policies and procedures to align with prevailing and other governing statutes.
- Recommends and implements health service procedures for medical emergencies, referrals, communicable diseases and other health concerns.
- Provides consultations on management plans that involve health and safety of Members of Parliament and staff.
- Dispenses medication to Members and Staff of Parliament.
- Assists in all matters related to workers’ compensation and injury on duty.
- Assists in the co-ordinating of Occupational Health Safety and Wellness Programmes for the Parliament of Zimbabwe.
- Performs any other duties as assigned including attending professional development/meetings, in-service meetings and workshops.
- Minimum Qualifications & Work Experience.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma in Nursing.
- Five (5) years traceable post-qualification experience in a public health-care setting.
- Licensed as a Registered Nurse.
- A valid practising certificate.
- Ability to work well with others and possess exceptional interpersonal skills.
- Knowledge of legal mandates regarding provision of health services.
- Ability to work in a diverse political environment.
- Knowledge of medical support systems.
- Ability to communicate effectively.
- (Applicants should attach current practicing certificates).
In return, the Parliament of Zimbabwe offers a comparatively competitive public sector remuneration package which will be disclosed to shortlisted candidates.
Other
How to Apply
Applications, together with fully detailed curriculum vitae, copies of certified educational and professional certificates and three contactable referees, clearly showing which job is being applied for, should be hand-delivered and / or sent to:
The Clerk of Parliament
Parliament Building
Corner Third Street & Nelson Mandela Avenue
P.O. Box CY 298
Causeway
HARARE
Canvassing and CV fraud will lead to automatic disqualification.
NB: Female candidates and people with disabilities are encouraged to apply.
Deadline: 13 October 2023 before 1630 hours
Parliament of Zimbabwe
The Parliament of Zimbabwe is the bicameral legislature of Zimbabwe composed of the Senate and the National Assembly. The Senate is the upper house, and consists of 80 members, 60 of whom are elected by proportional representation from ten six-member constituencies corresponding to the country's provinces.