Nursing Sisters x5 (Students` Affairs Division)

Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Managing University Clinics by restocking drugs.
- Providing hands on care to University patients.
- Administering medications to University patients.
- Observing and monitoring patients’ conditions.
- Participating in rapid HIV testing.
- Maintaining records of all patients.
- Referring complicated cases to the Sessional Doctor.
- Promoting wellness by offering wide range of services.
- Disseminating information on various diseases and participating in awareness; and
- Any other duties as assigned from time to time.
Qualifications and Experience
- at least a Diploma in General Nursing (R.G.N) and/or a Diploma in Midwifery Education or equivalent.
- Possession of a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and a Certificate in Family Planning is an added advantage.
- Applicants should be in possession of five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and a Science Subject.
- Possession of at least two (2) years post qualification experience.
- Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision is a must.
Other
How to Apply
Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.
To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=98
- Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
- Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
- Apply for the preferred post under Home menu
NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.
Deadline: 30 April 2023