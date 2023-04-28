Pindula
Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Nursing Sisters x5 (Students` Affairs Division)

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)
Apr. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill the above posts.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Managing University Clinics by restocking drugs.
  • Providing hands on care to University patients.
  • Administering medications to University patients.
  • Observing and monitoring patients’ conditions.
  • Participating in rapid HIV testing.
  • Maintaining records of all patients.
  • Referring complicated cases to the Sessional Doctor.
  •  Promoting wellness by offering wide range of services.
  • Disseminating information on various diseases and participating in awareness; and
  • Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

  • at least a Diploma in General Nursing (R.G.N) and/or a Diploma in Midwifery Education or equivalent.
  • Possession of a Bachelor of Science degree in Nursing and a Certificate in Family Planning is an added advantage.
  • Applicants should be in possession of five (5) Ordinary level passes including English Language and a Science Subject.
  • Possession of at least two (2) years post qualification experience.
  • Ability to work under pressure, with minimum supervision is a must.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants are urged to fill in all the necessary fields on the application platform and attach the required documents.

To Apply Use Link: http://elearning.gzu.ac.zw/careers/vacancy?id=98

  • Sign-In Login or Create an Account click Register
  • Create a Profile with Personal Details, Academic Details and, or Work Experience
  • Apply for the preferred post under Home menu

NB: Only shortlisted applicants will be contacted. Female candidates are encouraged to apply. Police clearance is mandatory for successful candidates.

Deadline: 30 April 2023

Great Zimbabwe University (GZU)

Great Zimbabwe University is an institution of higher learning in the city of Masvingo, Zimbabwe. It is situated on the Masvingo Teachers’ College campus seven kilometres east of Masvingo CBD. The University was established through the recommendations of the Chetsanga Report of August 1995 which proposed the devolution of Teachers' and Technical Colleges into degree awarding institutions that would eventually become universities in their own right.

Website: https://www.gzu.ac.zw/

Phone: 08677 004747; +263 39 2266648/58/60/63; +263782780662

