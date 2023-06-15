Nutrition Officer (ESWS), (NO-2)

Job Description

UNICEF has been operating in Zimbabwe since 1982. We are a team of passionate professionals committed to the protection and fulfillment of children’s rights.

Supporting the Government’s vision of a prosperous and empowered upper-middle-income society, the 2022 to 2026 country programme is aimed at contributing to sustainable socioeconomic development that provides all children, including adolescents, with opportunities to fulfil their potential, lead a healthy life, access quality learning and protection and meaningfully participate in society.

Remarks:

Duties and Responsibilities

The Nutrition Officer provides professional technical, operational and administrative assistance throughout the programming process for the nutrition programmes/projects within the Country Programme, from development planning to delivery of results. In doing so, the incumbent implements a variety of technical and administrative programme tasks to facilitate programme development, implementation, programme progress monitoring, evaluation, and reporting of results.

Support to programme development and planning.

Programme management, monitoring and delivery of results.

Technical and operational support to programme implementation.

Networking and partnership building.

Innovation, knowledge management and capacity building.

Please refer to the attached job description for more information Download File Nutrition Officer NO-2 Nutrition of school-aged children and adolescents.pdf.

Qualifications and Experience

A university degree in one of the following fields is required: nutrition, public health, nutritional epidemiology, global/ international health and nutrition, health/ nutrition research, policy and/ or management, health sciences, nutritional epidemiology, or another health-related science field.

A minimum of two years of professional experience in a developing country in one or more of the following areas is

Experience in health/ nutrition programme/ project development in a UN system agency or organization is an asset

Developing country work experience and/ or familiarity with emergencies is considered an asset.

Fluency in English is required.

Knowledge of another official UN local language ( is an asset).

Competencies:

Builds and maintains partnerships.

Demonstrates self-awareness and ethical awareness.

Drive to achieve results for impact.

Innovates and embraces change.

Manages ambiguity and complexity.

Thinks and acts strategically.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://secure.dc7.pageuppeople.com/apply/671/cw/applicationForm/initApplication.asp?lJobID=562820&sLanguage=en-us&sSourcePointer=cw&lJobSourceTypeID=796

NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted and advance to the next stage of the selection process.

Deadline: 22 June 2023