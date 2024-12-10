Nutrition Officer (Mutare)
Job Description
CARE Zimbabwe and its program partners, will implement a European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded project to provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable households affected by drought in priority districts of Zimbabwe. These organizations will collaborate to deliver integrated support to the most at-risk households in Gokwe North and Mutare Districts. The assistance will include food voucher aid to address immediate food needs during the peak lean season spanning four months, coupled with initiatives aimed at preventing undernutrition, facilitating referrals, enhancing institutional capacity for community management of acute malnutrition, and facilitating mobile community.
POSITION SUMMARY
Dedicated and experienced Nutrition Officer to play a crucial role in developing, implementing, and evaluating nutrition programs to improve community health outcomes.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assessment and Planning: Conducting assessments of nutritional needs within the community or target population. Developing nutrition programs and interventions based on assessment findings.
- Nutritional Counselling: Providing individual or group counselling on nutrition, diet, and healthy eating habits. Offering guidance on meal planning, portion control, and dietary modifications.
- Monitoring and Evaluation: Monitoring the nutritional status of individuals or groups over time. Evaluating the effectiveness of nutrition programs and making adjustments as needed.
- Education and Training: Conducting educational sessions on nutrition and health for community members, healthcare providers, or other stakeholders. Training staff or volunteers on nutrition-related topics and best practices.
- Collaboration: Collaborating with healthcare professionals, community organizations, and government agencies to coordinate nutrition initiatives.
- Advocacy: Advocating for policies and programs that address food insecurity, malnutrition, and other nutrition-related issues. Raising awareness about the importance of nutrition for overall health and well-being.
Qualifications and Experience
- Bachelor’s degree in nutrition, Public Health, or a related field; Master's degree preferred
- Registered Dietitian (RD) certification is a plus.
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in nutrition programs, preferably in public health or community settings.
- Strong knowledge of nutrition guidelines, best practices, and public health nutrition issues in Zimbabwe
- Excellent analytical and data management skills.
- Proficiency in nutrition-related software and tools.
Other
How to Apply
Click HERE To Apply.
If you suspect that you have been a victim of fraud from someone purporting to be CARE, please contact us at legal@care.org.
Deadline: 13 December 2024Generate a Whatsapp Message
CARE International
CARE International is a major international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects. Founded in 1945, CARE is nonsectarian, impartial, and non-governmental. It is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organizations focused on fighting global poverty. The organisation began working in Zimbabwe in 1992, initially focusing on emergency relief in response to the severe regional drought of the early 1990s.
Website: https://www.care-international.org/