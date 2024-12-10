Nutrition Officer (Mutare)

Job Description

CARE Zimbabwe and its program partners, will implement a European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO) funded project to provide emergency assistance to the most vulnerable households affected by drought in priority districts of Zimbabwe. These organizations will collaborate to deliver integrated support to the most at-risk households in Gokwe North and Mutare Districts. The assistance will include food voucher aid to address immediate food needs during the peak lean season spanning four months, coupled with initiatives aimed at preventing undernutrition, facilitating referrals, enhancing institutional capacity for community management of acute malnutrition, and facilitating mobile community.

POSITION SUMMARY

Dedicated and experienced Nutrition Officer to play a crucial role in developing, implementing, and evaluating nutrition programs to improve community health outcomes.