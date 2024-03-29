Occupational Health Nurse (Mutare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Consolidated Diamond Company (Pvt) Ltd (ZCDC), a World Class Diamond Producer for the long-term benefit of Zimbabwe seeks applications from suitably qualified, experienced and self-driven candidates to be considered for the above mentioned position that have arisen in the business.

Reporting to the Occupational Health Officer, the job is based at the Mine and is responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Overseeing and managing the administrative and operational activities of occupational health services.

Management of mine clinic primary health care.

Developing and implementation of sound workplace occupational health management programs.

Evaluating and treating all injuries and illnesses in an efficient and professional manner within the scope of practice ensuring consistence with clinical nursing guidelines.

Maintaining reports and employees' medical files.

Identifying primary, secondary, and tertiary prevention and health promotion strategies to optimize health of the employees.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma in General Nursing.

Registration with Nurses' Council of Zimbabwe.

Valid practising licence.

At least two years' experience working in a mine or an industrial clinic.

Clean Class four (4) Drivers Licence an added advantage.

Ambulance Technician Certificate an added advantage.

OSHEMAC or NEBOSH Certificate is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Interested, self-driven and passionate applicants who hold the relevant qualifications and experience should submit their applications together with a current resume (CV) clearly stating the position being applied for to: recruitment@zcdco.com.