Occupational Nurse (Grade: C2)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified persons to fill the position of Occupational Nurse reporting to Talent Development Manager. The successful applicant will be stationed in Harare (Rekal Tangweno plant) and responsible for the following:

Duties and Responsibilities

Contribute to the development of the annual budget by ensuring that all health budget items are detailed and costed accordingly to facilitate informed planning

Process all NSSA, AFHOZ claims and related statutory requirements to ensure the company is always compliant.

Develop and ensure approval of the Annual wellness plan and respective initiatives that are directed on the business needs.

Consistently adhere and coordinate the approved health and wellness plans and collaborate with the trained wellness champions to implement the programs across all plants and depots.

Comply with WHO and Ministry of Health guidelines and protocols on specific health and wellness issues and always ensure compliance

Comply fully with all health regulatory and statutory requirements. The incumbent is required to be aware of all existing and new legislation at any given period

Provide curative, preventive, and other nursing processes in all occupations and levels.

Comply to all observation rules when attending to patients so that the accurate prescriptions or services are provided.

Coordinate and manage the company clinic in a professional manner. The incumbent will develop monthly clinic and wellness reports and provide necessary recommendations to facilitate informed decision making around health and wellness initiatives.

Conduct occupational and health risk assessments to reduce any associated occupational injuries

Analyze Occupational Health Audits, surveys and inspection reports from regulatory authorities interpret and advise management and assist on corrective measures.

Continuously research on new trends and emerging health and wellness issues in the market both locally and international draw lessons and recommend initiatives for the business.

Provide counselling initiatives to patients to ensure they are well informed about their health and wellness choices and how they impact productivity.

Assist the Talent Development Manager in coordinating all health and wellness related trainings such as first aiders.

Qualifications and Experience

A Diploma in General Nursing.

A Diploma in Occupational Health and Safety an added advantage.

Registered Occupational Nurse 4. Member of a professional body.

Clean class 4 drivers licence is a must.

At least 3-5 years’ relevant occupational health and safety experience.

At least 2 years’ experience in a similar work environment.

Skills and Attributes:

Computer Literacy.

SAP appreciation

Report writing skills.

Communication and interpersonal skills.

Food Safety Management Systems knowledge.

First Aid knowledge.

Attention to detail.

Speed of action and results oriented

Analytical thinking.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates who meet the above specifications should email their written applications supported by a concise CV and photocopies of qualifications to: recruit@dairibord.co.zw