Office Assistant (Harare)

Job Description

The purpose of the job is to clean the premises and ensure that it is clean and presentable at all times.

Duties and Responsibilities

Clean building floors by sweeping, mopping, scrubbing, or vacuuming them.

Service, clean, and supply restrooms.

Emptying waste bins, transporting waste material to designated collection points.

Using electronically powered scrubbing / polishing / vacuuming machines to scrub, polish, spray and clean floors.

Dusting, damp wiping, washing or polishing the furniture, window sills and external surfaces of cupboards, and fitments.

Replenishing consumable items (soap, toilet rolls, paper towels) if required.

Undertake wall washing or window pane cleaning.

Requisition supplies and equipment needed for cleaning and maintenance duties.

Move furniture, equipment, and supplies when required.

Reports any faults and breakages within the premises to the Supervisor.

Qualifications and Experience

Ordinary Level.

At least one (1) year experience in cleaning service.

Customer Care training is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applications and detailed CVs to be forwarded to: hr@saz.org.zw

Deadline: 18 January 2024