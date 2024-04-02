Office Assistants x60

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned post.

Duties and Responsibilities

Undertake general administrative duties in the Department.

Managing the Chairperson’s diary.

Be able to write reports.

Typing and filing the Departmental correspondence.

Assist the Faculty Administrator in processing examinations and results.

Preparing files for the Committee meetings.

Maintaining student files.

Maintaining proper records keeping.

Handling of numerous staff and student issues.

Any other duties as assigned by the Chairperson of the Department.

Qualifications and Experience

A National Diploma in Secretarial studies or equivalent.

A relevant Bachelor’s Degree is an added advantage.

Five Ordinary level passes including English Language.

Have at least three (3) years relevant experience.

Computer literacy in ICT packages is essential.

Knowledge of University communication system in relation to the incumbent’s duties is an added advantage.

Other

How to Apply

Applicants must submit six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full name; place, date of birth, I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names and addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 123, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

Deputy Registrar