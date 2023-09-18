Office Orderly (Chiredzi)

Job Description

Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.

Contract Period​:​Twelve (12) Months.

Reporting to the District Coordinator.

Duties and Responsibilities

Offices and general cleaning.

Safe keeping of stationery.

Stores management.

Filing of documents.

Maintaining and keeping records of all cleaning equipment, supplies and products.

Ensuring safe storage and care of cleaning equipment and supplies.

Notifying the District Coordinator of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs.

Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.

Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.

Performing any other duties as assigned by the District Coordinator.

Qualifications and Experience

At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English.

At least two (2) years experience in a similar position.

Other

How to Apply

Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.

All applications should be addressed to The Director.