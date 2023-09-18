Office Orderly (Chiredzi)
Job Description
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a local based NGO operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified programs to enhance the livelihoods of vulnerable communities. The organization has received funding from USAID to implement a Strengthening Community Resilience Initiative project in Chiredzi District of Zimbabwe for a period of one (1) year.
- Contract Period:Twelve (12) Months.
- Reporting to the District Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Offices and general cleaning.
- Safe keeping of stationery.
- Stores management.
- Filing of documents.
- Maintaining and keeping records of all cleaning equipment, supplies and products.
- Ensuring safe storage and care of cleaning equipment and supplies.
- Notifying the District Coordinator of occurring deficiencies or needs for repairs.
- Ensuring data protection for all programme documents.
- Ensuring cross cutting issues are protected at all stages of programme implementation.
- Performing any other duties as assigned by the District Coordinator.
Qualifications and Experience
- At least five (5) ‘O’ level passes including English.
- At least two (2) years experience in a similar position.
Other
How to Apply
Applications to be sent via e-mail (AS ONE PDF ATTACHMENT) on: hr@mdtco.org.zw with attached Curriculum Vitae (with contact details of at least two Referees) and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications as well as proof of identity.
All applications should be addressed to The Director.
OR Hand deliver to:
Mwenezi Development Training Centre
Stand Number 117
Neshuro
NB: MDTC Does not charge a fee at any stage of the recruitment process (from application and interview), qualified female candidates are encouraged to apply
Deadline: 16 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC)
Mwenezi Development Training Centre (MDTC) is a community-based organization operating in Mwenezi, Masvingo, Chiredzi, and Beitbridge districts. MDTC implements diversified community development and humanitarian programmes which are funded by various funding partners.