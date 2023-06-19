Office Orderly (Harare)

Job Description

Under the guidance and supervision of the Senior Finance and Administrative Officer, the Office Orderly will maintain a clean and safe working environment. He/ She will be responsible for effective utilization of organizational resources in achieving the above stated as well as giving special attention to each task and possess endurance needed for the job due to demands that the job require.

Duties and Responsibilities

Maintaining and cleaning the office.

Monitor building security and safety by performing such tasks as closing windows, locking doors after operating hours.

Make requisition for supplies and equipment needed for cleaning and maintenance duties.

Perform other relevant duties as necessary and assigned.

Assisting with filing/ photocopying/ faxing and deliveries

Any other duties as assigned from time to time.

Qualifications and Experience

At least two Zimbabwe Ordinary Level passes or relevant qualification.

4 years relevant experience in the NGO/ USAID sector or hotels.

Ability to speak and write English for interaction and reading instructions.

Excellent interpersonal skills.

Knowledge, Skills & Attributes:

Knowledge of general safe cleaning detergents that are not harmful to humans.

Ability to develop and maintain compatibility among project staff and visitors.

Ability to work with people of different social background.

Strong inter-personal skills.

Ability to handle confidential information appropriately.

Ability to prioritize and multi-task as the tasks demand.

How to Apply

To Apply Use link: https://fhi.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/FHI_360_External_Career_Portal/job/Office-Orderly_Requisition-2023200973

