Judicial Service Commission

Office Orderly x2 (Gokwe)

Judicial Service Commission
Jun. 30, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons within the Gokwe Community to fill the positions of Office Orderly which have arisen within Judicial Service Commission. The Commission is a dynamic organization that comprises of competent and professional staff. The vacancies are at Gokwe Magistrates' Court. 

Duties and Responsibilities

The Office Orderly roles and responsibilities will include: 

  • Sweeping and cleaning of offices.
  • Delivery, dispatching and posting of all correspondences and files/ records.
  • Photocopying of court documents.
  • Making teas.
  • Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Provincial Magistrate. 

Qualifications and Experience

  • The person must possess At least 2 Advanced Level Passes. 

Other

How to Apply

Applications with detailed curriculum vitaes and certified copies of cerrtificates can be hand delivered the Resident Megistrate , Gokwe Megistrates' Court, Judicial Service Commission or posted to:

The Resident Megistrate ,

Gokwe Megistrates' Court,

Gokwe Court Complex,

P.Bag 6031,

Gokwe

NB: Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above requirements will be contacted.

Deadline: 30 June 2023

Judicial Service Commission

.

