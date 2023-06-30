Office Orderly x2 (Gokwe)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons within the Gokwe Community to fill the positions of Office Orderly which have arisen within Judicial Service Commission. The Commission is a dynamic organization that comprises of competent and professional staff. The vacancies are at Gokwe Magistrates' Court.

Duties and Responsibilities

The Office Orderly roles and responsibilities will include:

Sweeping and cleaning of offices.

Delivery, dispatching and posting of all correspondences and files/ records.

Photocopying of court documents.

Making teas.

Performing any other duties as may be assigned from time to time by the Provincial Magistrate.

Qualifications and Experience

The person must possess At least 2 Advanced Level Passes.

Other

How to Apply

Applications with detailed curriculum vitaes and certified copies of cerrtificates can be hand delivered the Resident Megistrate , Gokwe Megistrates' Court, Judicial Service Commission or posted to:

Feedback