Office Orderly x2 (Harare)
Job Description
Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023
- Grade: G11
- Reporting To: Administration Officer.
- Station: Head Office.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Cleaning of offices, boardroom, restrooms and passages.
- Preparing and serving teas and meals.
- Collecting and distributing office mails, parcels and newspapers.
- Photocopying and binding of documents.
- Offloading and ferrying office provisions, furniture and consumables.
- Distribution of office provisions and consumables.
Qualifications and Experience
- Must have ‘O’ Level Certificate.
- High level of integrity.
- Good interpersonal skills.
Other
How to Apply
Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:
The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872
Betterment Close, Mt Pleasant Business Park, Harare
Eligible female candidates and people living with disabilities are encouraged to apply. Previous applicants need not reapply.
NB: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Deadline: 30 October 2023
Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC)
The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) is an independent commission created to combat corruption and crime. It's roles include: carrying out research on the prevention of corruption and to submit recommendations for improvement to relevant authorities regarding actions to be taken. Promoting the values of honesty and integrity in the operations of the state, and to promote public awareness of the dangers of corruption.