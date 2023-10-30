Office Orderly x2 (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned positions. Ref. No: ZACC/APP/3/2023

Grade: G11

Reporting To: Administration Officer.

Station: Head Office.

Duties and Responsibilities

Cleaning of offices, boardroom, restrooms and passages.

Preparing and serving teas and meals.

Collecting and distributing office mails, parcels and newspapers.

Photocopying and binding of documents.

Offloading and ferrying office provisions, furniture and consumables.

Distribution of office provisions and consumables.

Qualifications and Experience

Must have ‘O’ Level Certificate.

High level of integrity.

Good interpersonal skills.

Other

How to Apply

Applications accompanied by detailed CV with contact details and certified copies of National ID Card, Birth Certificate, academic and professional certificates submitted to:

The Executive Secretary, Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission, 872