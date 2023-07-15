Pindula|Search Pindula
Office Orderly x5

Office Orderly x5

Jul. 14, 2023
Jul. 14, 2023
Job Description

Applications are invited from suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill the above mentioned vacancies that have risen within the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC).

Applicants should submit an application letter accompanied by a detailed Curriculum Vitae and certified academic and professional certificates.

Reports To: Finance and Administration Officer.

Station: Masvingo, Mutare, Gweru, Bulawayo and Chinhoyi.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • The position exists to ensure cleanliness of offices, serving refreshment and timely delivery of all mail.

Qualifications and Experience

  • Must have 5 "O" Levels.
  • At least 1-2 years' experience.
  • Ability to prioritize and manage time.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit their applications accompanied by certified copies of qualifications, clearly indicating on sealed envelopes the post being applied for and should be addressed to:

The Chief Executive Officer

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

1st Floor, Pax House

89 Kwame Nkrumah Avenue

Harare

Or send to the following email: hr@zgc.co.zw

Deadline: 14 July 2023

Zimbabwe Gender Commission

Website
+263 242 701101
info@zgc.co.zw

The Zimbabwe Gender Commission was established in terms of Section 245 of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, “hereinafter referred to as the Constitution” and operationalised through the Zimbabwe Gender Commission (ZGC) Act (Chapter 10:31). It;s Mission is to promote and protect gender equality through public education, research, investigations and monitoring.

