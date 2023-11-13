Job Description

An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Officer Asset Administration (Branches) within the Procurement Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.

Duties and Responsibilities

Conduct site visits property by property identifying idle assets.

Make recommendations to branches and units for obsolete and unusable assets to be disposed.

Collect obsolete assets from branches and send to reputable auctioneers.

Ensure that all Country Branches Assets are tagged with barcodes.

Verify assets for all branches and units against their asset registers.

Rectify all anomalies on the asset registers within 7 days.

Track repair cost history for all assets.

To produce AC-RV analysis on quarterly basis.

Liaises with the Manager Assets and Reconciliation.

Qualifications and Experience

A Degree or Diploma in Accounting at a reputable institution.

Must have 8 “O” Level passes including English Language and Mathematics passed with symbol B or better and at least 2 A Level passes.

At least 3 years’ experience in Asset Administration.

Good communication skills, both verbal and written, and good presentation skills.

Proficiency in Spread Sheets.

Good interpersonal skills with ability to relate at all levels.

Other

How to Apply

If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.

Click here to apply