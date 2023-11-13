Officer Asset Administration (Branches)
Job Description
An exciting career opportunity has arisen for the role of Officer Asset Administration (Branches) within the Procurement Division of CBZ Holdings. If you want to join a team of energetic and passionate professionals, this is your opportunity.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Conduct site visits property by property identifying idle assets.
- Make recommendations to branches and units for obsolete and unusable assets to be disposed.
- Collect obsolete assets from branches and send to reputable auctioneers.
- Ensure that all Country Branches Assets are tagged with barcodes.
- Verify assets for all branches and units against their asset registers.
- Rectify all anomalies on the asset registers within 7 days.
- Track repair cost history for all assets.
- To produce AC-RV analysis on quarterly basis.
- Liaises with the Manager Assets and Reconciliation.
Qualifications and Experience
- A Degree or Diploma in Accounting at a reputable institution.
- Must have 8 “O” Level passes including English Language and Mathematics passed with symbol B or better and at least 2 A Level passes.
- At least 3 years’ experience in Asset Administration.
- Good communication skills, both verbal and written, and good presentation skills.
- Proficiency in Spread Sheets.
- Good interpersonal skills with ability to relate at all levels.
Other
How to Apply
If you meet the above criteria, you are the ideal person we are looking for.
Deadline: 15 November 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message
CBZ Holdings Limited
CBZ Holdings, whose full name is CBZ Holdings Limited, is a financial services conglomerate in Zimbabwe. It owns subsidiaries in banking, insurance, investments, wealth management, mortgages and retail finance.
The flagship business of the Group, CBZ Bank Limited, was founded in 1980. It was taken over by the Government of Zimbabwe in 1991, to avert looming liquidation and was renamed Commercial Bank of Zimbabwe Limited. The company was listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange in 1998. In 2005, the company rebranded, creating CBZ Bank as the main business and CBZ Holdings Limited as the holding company.