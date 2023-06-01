Officer: Registration and Accreditation

Job Description

The Registration and Accreditation Officer is responsible for the collection and analysis of data that is required in the registration of degree awarding institutions and the accreditation of the programmes that they offer to students. He/ she is also responsible for outsourcing and arranging the peer review site visits to institutions.

Duties and Responsibilities

Collecting data on all issues to do with accreditation and registration.

The accreditation of programmes and registration of institutions.

Advising all individuals and, or organizations intending to establish private universities on the ZIMCHE requirements.

Keeping an up-to-date database of programmes per institution that are accredited by the Council.

Advising the Director of the lapse of programme accreditation of institutions.

Keeping a database of peer reviewers.

Arranging peer review group visits to institutions.

Servicing meetings of the Accreditation Department and arranging the ZIMCHE registration and accreditation related workshops and seminars.

Facilitation of registration and accreditation visits.

Develop programmes to capacitate university staff on quality assurance matters.

Any other duties that may be assigned.

Qualifications and Experience

Master’s in Educational Policy Studies, Curriculum and Instructional Studies or Educational Planning and Policy Studies or Educational Leadership and Management, or Higher Education Management.

Bachelor of Education in the following areas: Instructional Studies or Educational Planning and Policy Studies or Educational Leadership and Management, or Higher and Tertiary Education.

A qualification in Statistics or Data Analytics will be an added advantage.

Attributes:

5 years teaching experience in a university.

Experience as a peer reviewer and/or a curriculum/programme developer and reviewer will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of internal and external quality assurance procedures and processes in higher education is essential.

Ability to analyse completed self-assessment instruments from institutions and to produce reports from the instruments.

Ability to analyse reports from peer reviewers and produce reports.

Competency in mixed methods research will be an added advantage.

Be result-oriented and familiar with the Integrated Results Based Management system.

Other

How to Apply

Interested candidates should submit the following: application letter, a detailed CV and certified copies of degree certificates, present salary, names and addresses of at least three referees including their email addresses to:

The Director Human Resources,

ZIMCHE,

P.O. Box H100

Hatfield

OR 21 J.M. Nkomo Road, Hatfield, Harare.

The application should be emailed to: humanresources@zimche.ac.zw in a single PDF file clearly indicating the position being applied for in the subject line.

NB: Applicants who have responded to the previous Advertisement need not apply.

Deadline: 02 June 2023