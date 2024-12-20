Officer: Student Residential and Logistical Services (Harare)

Ensuring that student residences are managed efficiently.

Ensuring that an environment conducive to study and learning is maintained in student residences

Enforcing both Ordinance 30 and the Code of Conduct for Resident Students.

Ensuring quality provision of meals and all support services to resident students.

Efficient supervision of Student Development Resident Officers.

Ensuring transparent and efficient allocation of accommodation to students.

Keeping and maintaining an accurate record of all students in campus and off campus residences

Ensuring the general welfare of all students in both campus and off campus

Facilitating transport services for non-resident students and those learning at various facilities off campus.

Carrying out any other duties as delegated by the Dean of Students.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor of Science Honours Degree in Real Estate Management or equivalent.

At least one (1) year experience working in logistics environment with a bias in administration will be an added advantage.

How to Apply

Applicants must submit cover letter with six (6) copies of applications. Each set of application must be accompanied by a Curriculum Vitae, giving full particulars including full names; place, date of birth, copies of I.D, birth certificate and copies of academic (O’ and A’ level) and professional qualifications, all certified. Applicants must give information on experience, date of availability, telephone numbers, names, email addresses and physical addresses of three contactable referees. Applications should be hand delivered to Office No. 113, Administration Building at the University of Zimbabwe or posted to:

The Deputy Registrar

Department of Human Capital Management

University of Zimbabwe

P O Box MP167

Mount Pleasant

HARARE

Or hand delivered to University of Zimbabwe, Administration Block Room 123.

The University of Zimbabwe is an equal opportunity employer and therefore men and women are equally encouraged to apply. Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted

Deadline: 20 December 2024