OI/ ART Direct Service Delivery Nurse - Locum (Mberengwa)

Job Description
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The objective of the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).
Basic Function
The OI/ART Direct Service Delivery (DSD) Nurse is a registered nurse seconded to MOHCC OI/ART departments within high volume health care facilities. The OI/ART DSD nurse will be assigned to work at a heath facility under the guidance designated Sister-in-Charge and technical supervision of the District HIV Care and Treatment Coordinator.
Duties and Responsibilities
- The OI/ART DSD nurse will provide Provider Initiated Testing Counselling (PITC) services and initiate HIV positive clients on Anti-Retroviral Therapy (ART).
- The OI/ART DSD nurse will provide quality health care, treatment monitoring and enhanced adherence counselling to clients as per protocol.
- Conduct Provider Initiated Testing and Counselling as per national guidelines.
- Work with facility-based lay cadres, out-reach workers and village health workers to mobilise clients within facility and community for HIV counselling and testing.
- Provide pre and post – HIV confidential counselling and testing; Perform rapid HIV testing on all clients (adults, adolescents and children) that have consented to testing/ re-testing and interpret the results to the clients.
- Perform viral load DBS sample collection on infants and counsel caregivers.
- Counsel HIV-positive clients and link them to ART initiation.
- Counsel HIV-negative clients and link them to prevention counselling and support; Screen all HIV positive clients for TB and STIs and make appropriate referrals; Provide quality care for HIV-positive clients on anti-retroviral (ARV) Treatment;
- Ensure the number of patients who are transitioned to currently recommended ART regimens, considering stock availability.
- This includes using preferred ART regimens at initiation of treatment and switching patients currently on ART to optimal regimens.
- Ensure that all adults and children over 20kg on first line regimens are on integrase-inhibitor regimens (such as Abacavir-Lamivudine-Dolutegravir or Tenofovir-Lamivudine-Dolutegravir) and that children <20kg receive Lopinavir/Ritonavir-based regimens.
- Facilitate linkage between HIV testing, diagnosis, care, support and treatment; Provide adherence counselling and initiate clients on ARV treatment.
- Link and refer clients to facility and community based Psychosocial Support Services.
- Provide routine follow-up and monitoring of clients (including scheduling interpreting Viral Load and CD4 test results) and provide adherence support to clients provided with results.
- Support identification of clients who are defaulting ARVs for tracking, tracing and retention into care.
- Documentation of clients in the relevant monitoring and evaluation tools (registers).
- Report MER-recommended regimen disaggregation for TX_CURR.
- Record and maintain filing system for all client records as per MoHCC and ZHI procedures.
- Prepare monthly report on services rendered for submission to supervisor.
- Work towards meeting the programme set targets for the site which are reviewed on a weekly, month quarterly basis.
Qualifications and Experience
- Diploma/ Degree or relevant Nursing qualification, RGN or PCN.
- Registration with Nurses Council of Zimbabwe.
- Certificate in Rapid HIV Testing and Counselling is a must.
- Minimum of 2 years OI/ART experience.
- Class 3 license or willingness to ride a motorbike is a must.
- Training in Advanced HIV management is an added advantage.
- Experience in Advanced HIV care and treatment preferred.
- Motorbike riding experience is an added advantage.
- Sound knowledge and experience in M&E is an added advantage.
Knowledge, Skills And Abilities:
- Proficiency in English and relevant local language.
- Knowledge of community health practices and general medical ethics; Demonstrated ability to work effectively and efficiently within a team.
- Ability to analyze and report relevant activities.
- Sound knowledge of HIV care and treatment practices in Zimbabwe.
- Training and experience in HIV counselling and testing for adults, adolescents and children.
- Knowledge of national HIV/ AIDS, STI and TB treatment guidelines.
- Familiar with M&E tools for OI/ ART management.
- Results oriented and able to meet project deliverables.
- Computer literacy is a must.
Other
How to Apply
click here here to complete the job application form then submit your CV and application letter via email to: recruitment@zhi.co.zw, clearly indicating the position you are applying for on the subject of the email.
NB: During the application process, ZHI will not charge any fee nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. ZHI is an equal opportunity employer and employs personnel without regard to race, ancestry, place of origin, colour, ethnic origin, language, citizenship, creed, religion, gender, sexual orientation, age, marital status, physical handicap or financial ability.
Deadline: 23 June 2023
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI)
Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high impact integrated health interventions with local communities while working with and strengthening existing institutions.
The Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project's objective is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).