OI/ART Direct Service Delivery Nurse (Mutare)

Job Description

Zimbabwe Health Interventions (ZHI) is a not-for-profit human development organisation which is registered as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO 17/22). ZHI’s mission is to develop and deliver innovative and sustainable high-impact, integrated health interventions to the communities we serve, while working with and strengthening existing institutions.

The objective of the Accelerated and Comprehensive HIV Care for Epidemic Control in Zimbabwe (ACCE) project is to complement the government of Zimbabwe (GOZ)’s efforts towards epidemic control by targeting testing to efficiently identify PLHIV, ensuring all newly diagnosed PLHIV are immediately linked to treatment, and all PLHIV on treatment have ready access to antiretroviral therapy (ART), are retained on treatment, and remain virally suppressed. The program is being implemented in 9 districts in Midlands (Gweru, Kwekwe, Mberengwa and Gokwe South) and in Manicaland (Makoni, Mutare, Chipinge, Mutasa and Buhera).

The OI/ART Direct Service Delivery (DSD) Nurse is a registered nurse seconded to MOHCC OI/ART departments within high volume health care facilities. The OI/ART DSD nurse will be assigned to work at a heath facility under the guidance designated Sister-in-Charge and technical supervision of the Implementation Fidelity Officer.