The Old Mutual Graduate Programme is aimed at graduates and postgraduate students seeking invaluable work experience.

What’s in it for you?

You'll benefit from taking part in an invigorating Hackathon experience as part of the recruitment process.

We will partner with you to craft a great career with Old Mutual that is in line with your career aspirations

Your voice is important to us and we will provide engagement platforms and tools to encourage meaningful dialogue

You’ll be exposed to a great culture based on diversity and inclusion that forms a strong foundation of our values

You’ll receive continuous coaching and development opportunities

You’ll gain access to industry experts as mentors and coaches

You’ll gain access to excellent learning and development opportunities

You’ll have an opportunity to make a difference in the communities in which we operate.

You’ll benefit from a robust and structured programme

Where are the Old Mutual graduate positions based?

South Africa positions are based in: Cape Town; Johannesburg & Durban.

Rest of Africa countries, positions are based in: Zimbabwe; Kenya; Nigeria; Malawi; Botswana & Ghana.

Who can apply?

Only South African citizens will be considered for roles based in Cpt, Jhb and Dbn South Africa

Roles based in Rest of Africa will require relevant citizenship

More Opportunities

Our graduates are appointed into various roles across Old Mutual’s businesses.

Are you currently doing a post graduate degree or in your final year of study in one of the disciplines below? If yes, then we are looking for you!

BCom Information system.

BSc IT systems.

BSc Computer Science.

BSc Computer/ Software Engineering.

BCom in Business/ Finance qualification with Technology modules.

Diploma in IT (3 years).

Advanced Diploma in IT.

BSc Data Science.

Duties and Responsibilities

To Be Advised.

Qualifications and Experience

Advanced Diploma (AdvDip): Information Technology, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Computer and Information Science, Bachelor of Commerce (BCom): Mathematical Statistics, Bachelor of Science (BS): Information Technology, Diploma (Dip): Information Technology.

Are you a citizen/eligible to work in the country of application.

Are you able to work/relocate to any part of the country you are based in?

Have you achieved a minimum of 65% average across your studies?

Are you proficient in one or more of the following languages - Java , C#, C++, HTML, Python, SQL, JavaScript.

Familiarity with industry tools and technologies: This can include cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, etc.), databases (SQL, NoSQL) and general web development principles.

Other

How to Apply

To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Old-Mutual---Graduate-Programme_JR-42080-1?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6

Apply – Submit documents – CV, Transcripts, Grade 12 certificate

You will go through automated screening questions

Should you meet our requirements you will be requested to complete screening assessments

Once you have done your screening assessments, we will then review your profile against our requirements

As part of the recruitment process you will be required to participate in a Hackathon

Old Mutual Limited is pro-vaccination and encourages its workforce to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

All prospective employees are required to disclose their vaccination status as part of the recruitment process.

NB: Please refer to the Old Mutual’s Covid-19 vaccination policy for further detail. Kindly note that Old Mutual reserves the right to reinstate the requirement to vaccinate at any point if it is of the view that it is imperative to do so.

Deadline: 09 September 2023Generate a Whatsapp Message