Services Manager: Funeral Services (Harare)
Old Mutual Zimbabwe
Job Description
The job exists to coordinate the day-to-day operations of all the branches.
Duties and Responsibilities
Compliance:
- Ensure compliance with regulations.
- Ensure compliance with Health and Safety requirements.
- Compliance with Group policies
- Close Audit and Risk issues
Resourcing The Business:
- Recruitment.
- Monthly stock inventory to maintain minimum levels.
- Fleet and equipment
Revenue Growth And Collection:
- Source cash business.
- Ensure all customers pay for services rendered
- Manage costs
- Forge partnerships for growth
- Expansion drive
Internal Controls:
- Monitor movements of stock and equipment
- Manage hand over and take over between shifts
- Record usage of caskets, chemicals and all consumables.
- Log and report incidents and accidents
Transport:
- Reports faults and dents as soon as practicable
- Records and report mileage travelled per week
- Vehicle allocation and control
Supervising Mortuary And Burials:
- Housekeeping and ensuring good health standards
- Ensure name tagging of bodies
- Enforce funeral services procedures
Qualifications and Experience
- Relevant Qualifications.
Other
How to Apply
To Apply Use Link: https://oldmutual.wd3.myworkdayjobs.com/en-US/Old_Mutual_Careers/job/Services-Manager---Funeral-Services_JR-44146?locationCountry=db69eabc446c11de98360015c5e6daf6
Deadline: 29 August 2023
Old Mutual is a premium African financial services organisation that offers a broad spectrum of financial solutions to retail and corporate customers across key market segments. The lines of business include Life and Savings, Property and Casualty, Asset Management and Banking and Lending.