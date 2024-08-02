Operating Theatre Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

Cimas is a medical aid society whose purpose is to inspire healthier communities by providing global standard health and wellness solutions. In pursuant to this purpose, Cimas is searching for an Operating Theatre Nurse to promote and restore patients' health by completing the nursing process, collaborating with Physicians and multidisciplinary team members, providing physical and psychological support to patients, friends and families.

Duties and Responsibilities

Checking patients' preparation using theatre checklist.

Assisting in patient intubation.

Ensuring proper theatre instruments packaging.

Monitoring and ensuring proper patient recovery post theatre cases.

Monitoring and ensuring proper sterilization of theatre instruments.

Recording all necessary patient vitals at prescribed intervals as ordered by Doctor/Specialist.

Checking and ensuring that patients do not have foreign bodies prior to theatre procedures.

Ensuring all necessary bed patient restrainers are in place for unstable patients.

Qualifications and Experience

Diploma In Nursing.

Post Basic Diploma in Operating Theatre Nursing.

Valid practicing certificate.

Key Competencies:

The ideal candidate should possess both clear verbal and written communication skills, with a capability to produce accurate reports.

They should be able to analyze and solve work-related problems to achieve the correct outcomes.

The ideal candidate must have the ability to interact, negotiate and achieve targets.

Other

How to Apply

If you are interested and you meet the stipulated requirements, please submit your letter of motivation and CV to: cimasrecruitment@cimas.co.zw, clearly highlighting the position applied for in the email subject. Applications to reach the above no later than 5 August 2024.