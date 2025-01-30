Operating theatre Nurse (Harare)

Job Description

Applications are in vited from suitably qualified and experienced candidates to fill in the above mentioned position.

Duties and Responsibilities

Assist in the preparation and management of the operating theater.

Ensure patient safety and comfort throughout the surgical process.

Qualifications and Experience

OTN Diploma.

At least three years post qualification experience.

How to Apply

Interested Candidates should send their CVs to: recruitment@corp24med.com

Deadline: 30 January 2025