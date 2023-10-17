Operational Risk Officer (Harare)
EmpowerBank Limited
Job Description
An exciting opportunity for an Operational Risk Officer has arisen within our Risk Department. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Operational risk assessments (i.e., Preparation and management of risk matrices).
- Must be familiar with Enterprise-wide Risk Management framework.
- Administration of the Bank’s insurance portfolio.
- Review of the Microbank’s policies and procedures manuals for adequacy.
- Maintains the organisation’s Business Continuity Plan.
- Perform various financial models and be able to perform stress tests.
- Must be able to apply the Basel.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking/ Accounting/Business.
- At least 2 years experience as Market or Operational Risk Officer.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly stating the position being applied for under the subject line. All copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 20 October 2023
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.
