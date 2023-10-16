Operations Accountant (Mutare)

Job Description

An exciting opportunity for the position of Operations Accountant has arisen for a suitably qualified and experienced person at Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd. Allied Timbers Zimbabwe (Pvt) Ltd is an extensive, local and international provider of high quality and durable timber-based tolutions for both industrial, domestic and end user markets. The successful incumbent will report to the Finance Manager and shall be based in Mutare.

Duties and Responsibilities

Preparation of operation production reports.

Authorisation of system purchase requisitions and checking accounting codes for proper allocation of costs.

Track and update daily exchange rates in Sage.

Ensure that Contractors' timber payments are in line with contracted sharing percentage.

Product costing and monthly stock valuation.

Setting prices to achieve target Gross Margin.

Break-even analysis.

Generating the total unit cost of production per month for own sawmills and contractors.

Reconcile Milling contractors' monthly performance and institute timber recoveries as per contracts.

Compiling cost build-ups and providing the company with appropriate advice on the pricing of products and services.

Year-end costing and inventory valuation.

Liaise with operation on preparation of Biological Assets schedules for year-end audit anc monthly management accounts.

Throughput reconciliations.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree in Accounting/ Finance/CIMA Advanced Diploma in Management Accounting.

Full CIMA or ACCA will be an added advantage.

Skills & Knowledge:

In-depth knowledge of cost accounting.

Experience with accounting packages, preferably Sage.

Proficiency in Microsoft office especially Ms Excel, Ms Word and Powerpoint Excellent presentation skills.

Remuneration: A remuneration package commensurate with education and experience will be given to the successful candidate.