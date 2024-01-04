Operations Manager - Banking (Harare)
Job Description
An exciting opportunity has arisen for an Operations Manager - Banking within EmpowerBank Limited. Suitably qualified and experienced candidates with the requisite banking skills are encouraged to apply.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Review branch and departmental operations reports and make recommendations.
- Compiles and checks regulatory daily/weekly/monthly returns.
- Coordinates/ oversee system tests being carried out by vendors/users.
- Checks controls in place through branch inspections and make recommendations.
- Coordinates bank cash requirements and manage bank cash holdings.
- Review bank policies, procedures before approvals.
- POS merchants, agency banking management.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree in Banking & Finance, Economics or relevant business degree.
- Minimum of two years relevant experience in a busy BANKING ENVIRONMENT.
- Clean class 4 driver’s license is a MUST.
Special skills and Personality Required:
- Analytical and Problem-solving skills.
- Patient & Interpersonal skills.
- Team player.
- Self-starter.
Other
How to Apply
All applications addressed to: hr@empowerbank.co.zw, clearly marked OPERATIONS MANAGER on the subject line.
Copies of academic and professional qualifications must accompany all applications.
Deadline: 04 January 2024
EmpowerBank Limited
EmpowerBank is a registered deposit taking Micro Bank in terms of the Microfinance Act [Chapter 24:29] and is regulated by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe. The organisation was formed with the purpose of providing social and financial solutions to the financially excluded population with greater focus on the youth.