Operations Manager: Farms (Harare)

Job Description

An Agricultural entity is looking for a proactive and dynamic Operations Manager with specialized skills within the agricultural sector to join their team and focus on revenue growth. The position comes with lots of travel therefore the successful candidate must be flexible with movement between farms. The candidate must have an entrepreneurial mindset and be willing to grow a business in its early years by sourcing customers, negotiating with suppliers and providing recommendations at all levels of the business.

Duties and Responsibilities

Develop and implement a robust strategy to ensure the sustainable growth of farms.

Takes accountability for the successful day-to-day operations of the business and ensures efficient and effective use of the resources.

Maintain and manage the development and well-being of the pecan plantation.

Utilize project management techniques to organize production operations.

Develop the farms into GlobalGAPP and STEMA certified operations.

Coordinate business development activities and identifying new business opportunities.

Provide leadership, oversee and manage performance of company farms.

Establish and manage standard operating procedures to be followed by all farms.

Source customers in both wholesale and retail markets, to negotiate prices and offtake agreements.

Negotiate with suppliers and constantly work on reducing and managing costs.

Manage all development projects and provide recommendations for areas of improvement

Ensure compliance with health, safety and environmental regulatory requirements.

Develop and maintain strong relationships with customers and suppliers.

Coordinate negotiation, execution and management of account agreements and contracts.

Develop and manage crop calendars, broiler projects, plantation management schedules, breeding and feeding programs.

Lead weekly meetings with teams and provide feedback

Adhere to corporate governance policies, processes and procedures

Participates in annual budget and strategic reviews.

Maintain and monitor the quality of crops and livestock.

Market the farms products.

Qualifications and Experience

Bachelor’s degree in Agriculture, Crop Science OR Business Related Degree.

Relevant post graduate qualification will be an added advantage.

Minimum 8 years’ experience in leadership or management roles within the agricultural sector.

Experience in administration and/or project management within the agricultural sector.

Experience in at least FOUR of these areas is required: Pecan trees, Broilers, Beef production, Horticulture, Sugarcane, Cattle breeding or Goat breeding.

Knowledge of local and export market trends in both crops and meat.

Experience in attaining and maintaining GLOBAL GAPP and SMETA.

Class 4 driver’s license.

Proven planning and organizational skills and ability to meet deadlines under pressure.

Strong problem solving skills and a highly disciplined personality.

Strong skills in Microsoft Office packages

Strong ability to use Gantt charts and other project management tools.

Excellent written, verbal and oral communication skills

Exceptional negotiation and critical thinking skills.

Effectively and efficiently make decisions in stressful environments.

Proactive personality with a love of learning and problem solving.

